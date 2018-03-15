Maine rescuers use cellphone coordinates to find lost hiker

Max Pixel | BDN Max Pixel | BDN

The Associated Press • March 15, 2018 4:06 pm

NEWRY, Maine — Authorities say searchers rescued a hiker who lost his way on a trail in rural western Maine.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says 29-year-old Thomas Dilger of Worcester, Massachusetts, used a mobile phone to call for help Wednesday. He lost his way on Grafton Loop Trail in Newry, and a search effort for him began after 3 p.m.

The department says Dilger became lost near the side of Puzzle Mountain. Searchers used the coordinates from Dilger’s phone so they could get close to him with snowmobiles and then snowshoed for several hours before locating him.

Dilger was safe by 11 p.m. on Wednesday. He was slightly hypothermic but did not receive medical attention.

