Maine’s first weed-themed radio show seeks to break down stigma

A.J. Higgins | Maine Public

The Associated Press • March 15, 2018 3:43 pm

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — The host of Maine’s first marijuana radio show hopes it educates listeners and breaks down the stigma surrounding pot.

The Portland Press Herald reports Cannabis Connection debuted on WFMX last month. Medical marijuana shop owner Dawson Julia and on-air personality Chris Rush host the program which airs from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. on Mondays.

Julia says he came up with the idea for the segment while listening to a radio debate about whether cannabis users can buy guns.

Julia and Rush interview a special guest each week about issues concerning cannabis. The hosts recently spoke with a criminal defense lawyer about civil liberties.

Julia believes the show can break down the stigma around weed for those who haven’t used cannabis and educate listeners on pot laws.

