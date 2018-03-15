Nation
March 15, 2018
Donald Trump Jr.’s wife Vanessa files for divorce

Luis M. Alvarez | AP
Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, has filed for divorce. The couple was married in 2005 and have five children.
By The New York Daily News, Special to the BDN

NEW YORK — Like father, like son.

Donald Trump Jr.’s wife has filed for divorce.

Vanessa Trump married Trump Jr. in 2005. They have five children.

The reasons for the divorce filed Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court were not clear. The divorce was listed as “uncontested,” indicating the split was amicable. Trump Jr. has been traveling extensively while running his father’s business with his brother, Eric.

President Donald Trump has been divorced twice.

