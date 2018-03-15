Donald Trump Jr.’s wife Vanessa files for divorce

Luis M. Alvarez | AP Luis M. Alvarez | AP

By The New York Daily News, Special to the BDN • March 15, 2018 5:52 pm

NEW YORK — Like father, like son.

Donald Trump Jr.’s wife has filed for divorce.

Vanessa Trump married Trump Jr. in 2005. They have five children.

The reasons for the divorce filed Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court were not clear. The divorce was listed as “uncontested,” indicating the split was amicable. Trump Jr. has been traveling extensively while running his father’s business with his brother, Eric.

President Donald Trump has been divorced twice.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.