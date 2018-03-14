Portland man who went missing during Tuesday snowstorm found dead

Courtesy Portland Police Department | BDN Courtesy Portland Police Department | BDN

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • March 14, 2018 5:13 pm

Updated: March 14, 2018 9:20 pm

The body of a 50-year-old Portland man last seen outside during Tuesday’s winter storm, was discovered Wednesday evening, police said.

Robert Smith left his Luke Street home around 10 a.m. Tuesday, during the storm and was last seen by a neighbor walking into nearby woods, said Lt. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department.

Searchers using tracking dogs from the Maine Warden Service and Portland Police Department found Smith’s body around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Martin.

Smith, who did not take his wallet or cellphone with him, suffered from depression and was drinking at the time of his disappearance, Martin said.

The Maine medical examiner’s office will examine Smith’s body in an effort to determine the cause of his death.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Portland.