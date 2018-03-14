City releases identity of pedestrian killed by dump truck

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • March 14, 2018 2:40 pm

Updated: March 14, 2018 2:43 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — The 58-year-old man killed when he was struck by a city dump truck Saturday was Robert Belanger, a city official announced Wednesday.

Belanger, a Portland resident, had been walking along outer Congress Street at 3:46 a.m. when Donald Penney hit him while driving a load of snow to be dropped in South Portland, according to city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin.

The city had withheld Belanger’s name until his family could be notified of his death. Portland police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Penney was driving a white 2005 Sterling dump truck and hit Belanger near the intersection of Congress Street at Blueberry Road, according to the city.

Portland police ask anyone with information about the accident to call them at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.

