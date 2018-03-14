Toys R Us said to be selling or closing all remaining US stores

Aaron Chown | AP Aaron Chown | AP

By Lori Valigra • March 14, 2018 7:05 pm

Updated: March 14, 2018 7:16 pm

Toys R Us, the once booming toy empire that has fallen on hard times in recent years as shoppers shifted to online sales and Walmart, is expected to sell or close all of its remaining 800 U.S. stores, impacting some 33,000 jobs, according to The Washington Post.

The news comes just seven weeks after the company said it would close 180 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores across the country beginning in February.

The Toys R Us at 6 Bangor Mall Boulevard in Bangor and the Babies R Us at 200 Running Mill Road in South Portland have been holding going-out-of-business sales. The Toys R Us at 303 Maine Mall Road in South Portland had remained open.

The Wayne, New Jersey, company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia, in September 2017.

The toy store company has not yet updated its status on its restructuring website.

Company spokeswoman Jessica Offerjost wrote in an email, “We are not offering comments at this time.”

The Washington Post, citing a source familiar with the internal deliberations at the company, said the company told employees the closures would likely occur over time.

Reports earlier this week said the company had stopped paying its suppliers.

Earlier on Wednesday, The Sun reported Toys R Us would close all 106 of its United Kingdom stores, affecting about 3,000 workers.

In late February, the toy retailer was reported to be in talks with Hong Kong’s billionaire Fung brothers to sell a majority of its Asian business.

