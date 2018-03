Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Darren Fishell , BDN Staff • March 13, 2018 12:56 pm

Updated: March 13, 2018 2:33 pm

A two-day blizzard began dropping snow over southern Maine mid-morning Tuesday, kicking off a nor’easter expected to drop 12 to 18 inches across most of the state.

See which communities have reported the most snowfall statewide in the chart below.

Check back throughout the day for the latest snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service offices in Gray and Caribou.