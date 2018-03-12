Husson senior guard earns NABC All-District honor

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

March 12, 2018 3:29 pm

Updated: March 12, 2018 3:37 pm

Raheem Anderson of Husson University in Bangor has become the third player in program history to earn National Association of Basketball Coaches Division III All-District recognition.

The Eagles’ senior guard was named to the Northeast All-District Second Team. The squads recognize the best student-athletes and coaches in Division III.

Anderson was the only player from a Maine college, or from the North Atlantic Conference, to be accorded all-district honors. It was his second straight selection.

Anderson, a four-time All-NAC pick, lead Husson in points (548), scoring average (21.1), field goals made (196), field-goal attempts (442), free-throw percentage (.899), 3-point attempts (148), free throws made (107), free-throw attempts (119), assists (74), assists per game (2.8), steals (43) and steals per game (1.7).

He ranked second on the team in rebounds (136) and rebounds per game (5.2) in 2018.

Anderson led the conference in points, points per game and free-throw percentage to en-route to earning back-to-back NAC Player of the Year honors. He is the first player to achieve this honor since Husson’s Ray Alley in 1993 and 1994.

In 117 career games, Anderson tallied 2,429 points, 344 assists, 500 rebounds, 166 steals and 19 blocked shots. He shot 37.6 percent (835-for-1844) from the floor, 33.1 percent (107-for-119) from the 3-point arc and 88.6 percent (480-for-542) from the foul line.

He averaged 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game in his career.

Anderson completes his career as the program’s all-time leader in free throws made and free-throw percentage and ranks among the program leaders in 3-pointers (2nd), 3-point attempt (2nd), free throws attempted (2nd), field goals (3rd), field goal attempts (3rd), points (3rd), scoring average (6th), assists (11th), steals (14th), games played (12th) and assists average (20th).

Anderson earned D3Hoops.com All-American Honorable Mention and was chosen for the All-Eastern College Athletic Conference First Team, the D3Hoops.com All-Northeast Second Team, the NABC All-Northeast First Team. The 2017 ECAC New England Player of the Year in 2017 was a two-time NAC All-Tournament choice and was the tourney MVP in 2017.

Anderson is the 16th player at Husson to score 1,000 or more points, grab 500 or more rebounds, record 150 or more assists and 150 or more steals.