Vermont ponders lowest moose hunt numbers in modern era

Pixabay | BDN Pixabay | BDN

The Associated Press • March 12, 2018 3:53 pm

MONTPELIER, Vermont — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is recommending the lowest number of moose hunting permits this year in the modern era as the herd continues to decline from infestations of ticks and brain worms believed to be caused by the warming climate.

This is the opposite of the action being considered in Maine, where a 20 percent increase in moose permits is under consideration.

Vermont Director of Wildlife Mark Scott says that if the decline in the moose herd continues, it’s possible the department will recommend issuing no permits in 2019.

Biologists are recommending the state issue a total of 14 moose permits for the October hunting seasons in two areas of northeastern Vermont. There would be no moose hunting in the rest of the state.

The Fish and Wildlife board will vote on the proposal next month.

The modern moose hunt was revived in 1993 when 25 permits were issued.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.