New England
March 12, 2018
New England Latest News | Poll Questions | Term limits | Closings & Cancellations | Helicopter crash
New England

Arrest made in 1986 killing of Mass. state police commander’s sister

Mass. State Police | BDN
Mass. State Police | BDN
The Massachusetts State Police patch is seen on the shoulder of a state trooper in this department Facebook photo. Authorities say 61-year old Michael Arthur Hand of Troutman, North Carolina, was arrested Friday and faces a murder charge in the 1986 death of 15-year-old high school freshman Tracy Gilpin, the sister of current state police Col. Kerry Gilpin.
The Associated Press

BOSTON, Massachusetts — The commander of the Massachusetts State Police is thanking law enforcement for making an arrest in the 1986 killing of her teenage sister.

Authorities say 61-year old Michael Arthur Hand of Troutman, North Carolina, was arrested Friday and faces a murder charge in the death of 15-year-old high school freshman Tracy Gilpin.

The victim is the sister of current state police Col. Kerry Gilpin.

Col. Gilpin said the arrest “leaves us cautiously optimistic that justice for Tracy is within reach.”

Tracy Gilpin, of Kingston, Massachusetts, disappeared on Oct. 1, 1986. Her body was found in Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth three weeks later.

District Attorney Timothy Cruz says Tracy Gilpin from “a massive blow to the head.”

It was not immediately clear if Hand has a lawyer.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like