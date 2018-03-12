News
March 12, 2018
Maine man killed in skiing accident in Colorado

Ahodges7 | Wikipedia Commons
This public domain photo of Peaks 8, 9 and 10 at Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado was taken by Wikipedia user Ahodges7.
By CBS 13
Updated:

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colorado — A Maine man was killed while skiing in Colorado last week, according to the Summit County Coroner’s Office.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a skier who crashed into a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Peak 8 around 9:50 a.m. last Thursday.

Deputies say the skier was transported to the Peak 8 first aid room where he was later pronounced dead.

Summit County Coroner Regan Wood identified the victim as 38-year-old Derek Cressey, of Windham, Maine.

Wood says the cause of death is blunt force trauma injuries due to the skiing accident.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Cressey was on an intermediate trail, according to Wood.

