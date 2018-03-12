Maine man killed in skiing accident in Colorado

Updated:
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colorado — A Maine man was killed while skiing in Colorado last week, according to the Summit County Coroner’s Office.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a skier who crashed into a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Peak 8 around 9:50 a.m. last Thursday.
Deputies say the skier was transported to the Peak 8 first aid room where he was later pronounced dead.
Summit County Coroner Regan Wood identified the victim as 38-year-old Derek Cressey, of Windham, Maine.
Wood says the cause of death is blunt force trauma injuries due to the skiing accident.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Cressey was on an intermediate trail, according to Wood.
Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.
Comments