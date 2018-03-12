Caribou police seek public’s help identifying suspected robber

Courtesy of Caribou Police Department | Aroostook Republican Courtesy of Caribou Police Department | Aroostook Republican

By Christopher Bouchard, Aroostook Republican & News • March 12, 2018 5:32 pm

CARIBOU, Maine — Caribou Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a robbery at a Rite Aid store in Caribou Monday.

An individual from the store called the police at about 11:45 a.m. Monday to report the robbery, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon by Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan.

Once officers arrived, they were told the individual was a “white male wearing a black and white baseball cap with what appears to be the letter B on the front.” The suspect also was wearing a “black and grey jacket,” according to police.

“No weapon was shown or used during this crime,” Gahagan wrote, “and no one was injured.”

He did not reveal what was taken.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man, whose image was captured by a store security camera, to call the department at 493-3301.

