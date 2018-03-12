Bank of America CEO made 250 times pay of median worker

Markus Schreiber | AP Markus Schreiber | AP

Rick Rothacker, The Charlotte Observer • March 12, 2018 3:11 pm

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan’s 2017 compensation was 250 times more than the total pay of the bank’s median employee, according to the company’s annual proxy filing Monday.

Public companies such as Charlotte-based Bank of America for the first time are disclosing the ratio of their CEO’s pay to the median employee. The requirement, stemming from the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, aims to give investors more information about executive pay practices at these companies.

Moynihan, CEO since 2010, received total compensation of $21.8 million in 2017, which includes stock awards and health insurance benefits. That compared with $87,115 for the median employee, according to the filing.

On Friday, Charlotte-based Duke Energy said that CEO Lynn Good’s compensation of $21.4 million was 175 times more than the median compensation of approximately $122,000 for other employees.

Bank of America said it calculated its median employee pay by using base salary as of October 1 and estimated overtime, plus cash bonuses for 2016 and stock awards granted in 2017.

“We invest in our employees at all levels in the company by rewarding performance that balances risk and reward, empowering professional growth and development, and by offering affordable benefits and programs that meet the diverse needs of our employees and their families,” the company said in the filing.

The amount used for Moynihan was based on Securities and Exchange Commission requirements that count compensation during a calendar year. That’s a slightly different figure from the $23 million in compensation the disclosed in February. That total is based on pay awarded for his 2017 performance, which includes stock awards granted in 2018.

