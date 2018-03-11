Kane’s late power-play goal lifts Blackhawks past Bruins

Nam Y. Huh | AP Nam Y. Huh | AP

By MATT CARLSON, Associated Press • March 11, 2018 4:25 pm

Updated: March 11, 2018 5:23 pm

CHICAGO — One day after a flurry of Boston power-play goals doomed them, Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks tightened up and turned the tables on the Bruins.

Kane scored a tie-breaking power-play goal with 3:16 left in the third period and had an assist, and the Blackhawks beat Boston 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Kane scored on a screened shot from just inside the left point to put Chicago ahead 2-1 with Boston’s Zdeno Chara off for high-sticking Brandon Saad, getting a double-minor for drawing blood. Brent Seabrook added a goal from the right circle on a screened shot with 1:05 remaining — and 11 seconds after the second portion of Chara’s penalty had lapsed — as the Blackhawks ended Boston’s six-game winning streak and their own two-game slide.

Artem Anisimov scored Chicago’s first power-play goal as the Blackhawks went 2 for 5 with the man advantage on Sunday. In a 7-4 loss at Boston on Saturday, the Bruins scored four times in six chances.

“Nice to have that opportunity with 3 1/2 minutes left,” said Kane, whose goal was his 25th. “I thought the power play moved it around pretty good tonight. We had some chances, had some good looks.”

Anisimov’s goal was his 20th as he reached that mark for the third straight season since the Blackhawks acquired him from Columbus. He provided a screen on Kane’s goal as Chicago had men in front of Boston back-up goaltender Anton Khudobin on all three scores.

“It’s something we’re always talking about,” Kane said. “The first goal, Artie got the tip on it. On my goal, he took away the goalie’s eyes. All I had to do was pick a corner.”

Anton Forsberg made 31 saves, and Jonathan Toews had three assists.

Chara scored his seventh goal, tying the game 1-1 midway through the third period. Khudobin stopped 36 shots.

Chara said his penalty was an accident.

“I was trying to play the puck,” he said. “I was just trying to get to that puck before their player did. It’s very unfortunate when something like this happens.”

The Bruins played without leading scorer Brad Marchand, who’s out day to day with an upper-body injury.

Marchand, who has a team-high 29 goals and 69 points — five goals and six assists in his last five games — was hurt when he collided with Blackhawks forward Anthony Duclair in the first period of Saturday’s contest between the teams in Boston.

“It’s from the run-in with Duclair from last night,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We didn’t know how serious it would be. Just found out before the game he wouldn’t be able to go.”

Duclair had to be helped off the ice after the collision, favoring his right leg, and is expected to miss up to two weeks, according to coach Joel Quenneville.

Marchand continued in Saturday’s game, playing just over 20 minutes and finishing with two assists in the Bruins’ 7-4 win.

The Blackhawks struck first on the man advantage in this one. Parked at the edge of the crease, Anisimov tipped in Toews’ drive from the right circle for the only goal of the first period.

Both teams narrowly missed on prime chances in the scoreless second as players fired shots off posts and both goalies stopped breakaways.

Forsberg blocked a deflection by Rick Nash 4:30 into the third, then stopped the Boston forward at the edge of the crease with a pad save later in the same shift.

Chara tied it midway in the third period on the Bruins’ 28th shot. The big defenseman fired from the slot after taking David Krejci’s centering pass and beat Forsberg on the glove side.

NOTES: Quenneville didn’t rule out a return for No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford this season. Crawford, out since Dec. 23 with an upper-body injury, continues to work out off the ice … Boston C Patrice Bergeron missed his seventh game with a fractured right foot … Bruins F David Backes served his final game of a three-game suspension … Chicago F Vinnie Hinostroza returned after missing Saturday’s game due to a family emergency … Before the game the Blackhawks recognized Kendall Coyne and Alex Rigsby, Chicago-area natives who were members of the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team. Both suited up and were on the ice for the national anthem.

UP NEXT: Bruins: At Carolina on Tuesday in the second game for a four-game trip.

Blackhawks: At Winnipeg on Thursday.