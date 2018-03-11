Donald Collins, father of Sen. Susan Collins, dies at 92

Phil Bosse | BDN Phil Bosse | BDN

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • March 11, 2018 3:57 pm

Updated: March 11, 2018 4:13 pm

Donald F. Collins, father of Maine’s most popular politician and a fixture of the Pine Tree State’s political scene in his own right, has died. He was 92.

Collins, a Republican from Caribou, served five terms in the Maine House and Senate between 1970 and 1992, and he also served as the mayor of the city of Caribou. He was the father of six children, including U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.

Politics was a family business. His older brother Samuel W. Collins Jr., a Harvard educated lawyer, represented Knox County in the Maine Senate from 1972 to 1984 and sat on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court from 1988 to 1994, according to the BDN archives. The two Collins brothers even shared an apartment during the week while serving in Augusta, according to the Free Press.

Former U.S. Sen. Olympia Snowe and her husband, former Maine Gov. John McKernan Jr., both friends of the Collins family, said in a statement Sunday that they were “deeply saddened by the passing of Don Collins, the father of our long time friend, Senator Susan Collins.”

“We have such fond memories of Don over the years and have been great admirers of his, as well, since our first days working with him during his terms in the Maine State Senate where his selfless devotion, passionate commitment, and dedication of service to his nation and state were abundantly evident,” Snowe and McKernan said.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Pat, Susan, and the Collins family in this time of sorrow. We pray that they will be sustained in the days ahead by the many special memories they have of Don and the knowledge that his legacy of family and service to Maine and America will forever endure.”

Collins was born in Caribou on Nov. 30, 1925. He was one of four brothers — Samuel Jr., Donald, Doug and David — born into the Collins family, according to the Free Press.

His father, Samuel W. Collins, ran the family lumber business, S.W. Collins Co. in Caribou, an enterprise started by Donald’s great-grandfather Samuel Collins in 1844.

Donald Collins served as member of the 87th Infantry in Europe during World War II, according to the BDN archives. When he was only 19, he wounded during the Battle of the Bulge, the last major German counteroffensive as the allied armies closed in on Berlin, for which he earned two Purple Hearts.

He also was awarded a Combat Infantryman Badge, a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, according to the BDN archives.

Collins was discharged as a sergeant in January 1946, and he returned to Maine, where he enrolled at the University of Maine on the G.I. Bill. It was while at UMaine that he met his future wife, Patricia, according to the BDN archives.

Collins later took over the family business, becoming the the fourth generation to take the helm of S.W. Collins Co., and he was credited with helping the business to expand its operations, according to the Free Press.

Collins retired in 1992, according to NBC affiliate WCSH. He racked up many honors, according to WCSH, including Caribou’s citizen of the year in 1975, the Maine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Business Leader of the Year in 1987, and was inducted into the Northern Maine Construction Hall of Fame in 2009.

BDN writer Jake Bleiberg contributed to this report.

