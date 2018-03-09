YouTube TV to carry MLB Network, sponsor next 2 World Series

Dreamstime/TNS | BDN Dreamstime/TNS | BDN

The Associated Press • March 9, 2018 1:19 pm

NEW YORK — YouTube TV has started carrying the MLB Network as part of a deal that makes the company presenting sponsor of the next two World Series.

Major League Baseball announced the agreement Thursday. YouTube TV, an over-the-top service launched last year, also will carry the streaming service MLB.tv, available to consumers for an added fee.

MLB and YouTube, which is owned by Google, first reached a deal ahead of last year’s playoffs that made the company the World Series’ presenting sponsor.