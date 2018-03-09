Houlton’s Bouchard, Portland’s Moss named state’s Miss, Mr. Basketball

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • March 9, 2018 9:48 pm

Updated: March 10, 2018 12:16 am

BANGOR, Maine — It was a big Friday night for Kolleen Bouchard of Houlton and Terion Moss of Portland as the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches honored the state’s top senior basketball players at the annual Maine McDonald’s all-star banquet.

Bouchard was named Miss Maine Basketball, joining 2015 Mr. Maine Basketball recipient Kyle Bouchard as the first brother and sister to capture Maine’s top individual high school honors.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words, it’s a huge honor,” said Bouchard. “It’s awesome to be part of the Maine basketball tradition and now I’m part of it forever.”

Moss earned this year’s Mr. Maine Basketball award, and during his acceptance speech also made a verbal commitment to accept a full athletic scholarship offer made earlier in the day by the University of Maine.

“It was a good day,” acknowledged Moss, who on Thursday had been named the Gatorade Maine Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Kyle Bouchard, now at Bentley University where Kolleen Bouchard will join the school’s NCAA Division II women’s basketball team on scholarship next fall, was among those present to watch his sister receive the Miss Basketball honor.

“That makes it even more special,” said Kolleen Bouchard. “I got to experience him winning it so I’m used to the process and it’s awesome that I could do it, too.”

“You always want to one-up your brother,” she added.

Bouchard, a 6-foot guard, played in four state championship games at Houlton, leading the Shiretowners to the gold ball in 2015 and 2016 and additional regional crowns in 2017 and 2018.

She was a four-time winner of the BDN’s Owen Osborne Award as the North regional tournament’s outstanding player, twice in Class B North and twice in C North. A four-year captain, she averaged 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and 3.5 five steals per game throughout her career, earning Big East Player of the Year honors twice.

Bouchard finished her high school career with 2,046 points, becoming the first Houlton player to reach the 2,000 points. She also set a single-season school scoring record with 641 points as a senior — averaging 29.1 points per game this winter.

“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” said Bouchard. “This is a career accomplishment and without them this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Other finalists for the Miss Basketball Award were Emily Wheaton of Presque Isle and Page Brown of Boothbay. Wheaton will continue her basketball career next winter at Husson University while Brown will play at St. Joseph’s College in Standish.

Moss, whose brother Amir was a Mr. Basketball semifinalist in 2016, led Portland to back-to-back Class AA state championships in 2016 and 2017 and a 17-1 regular-season record to lead Class AA North this winter before the Bulldogs were upset by No. 4 Windham in the regional semifinals.

The 5-11 point guard averaged 19.9 points, 4.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 steals this winter and previously had been named the Southwestern Maine Activities Association and Class AA North player of the year.

“I was here with my brother my sophomore year to watch these awards, and this means a lot to me,” said Moss. “It’s a big accomplishment and actually a dream of mine.”

Other Mr. Basketball finalists were Ian McIntyre of Hampden Academy and Taylor Schildroth of George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill. McIntyre plans to play at Husson University next year while Schildroth has not yet determined his collegiate destination.

The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards are presented each year to the senior players who have exhibited outstanding skills throughout their careers, have made a significant impact on their teams, have demonstrated respect for the game through leadership on and off the court, have epitomized the values of sportsmanship and have been positive school and community citizens.

Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star weekend activities continue at Husson on Saturday, beginning with the state free-throw shooting championships at 8:30 a.m.

Four all-star games follow, with the Boys Classes AA/A/B contest at 9:15 a.m., Girls AA/A/B at 10:45 a.m., Girls C/D at 1 p.m. and Boys C/D at 2:30 p.m.

A girls 3-point shooting contest and boys slam dunk contest will begin at 12:15 p.m.