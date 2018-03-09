Home-court support plays pivotal role as UMaine wins first women’s basketball title since 2004

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

By Pete Warner , BDN Staff • March 9, 2018 8:48 pm

Updated: March 10, 2018 1:15 am

BANGOR, Maine — Amy Vachon played at the University of Maine during what many consider the heyday of the women’s basketball program during the 1990s.

The savvy point guard from Augusta was part of four consecutive America East championship teams, three of which played the title game on their home court.

There was an unmatchable energy and enthusiasm at Alfond Arena in Orono, where the vociferous partisan crowds served as the “sixth man” for the Black Bears.

On Friday afternoon, Vachon had the opportunity to experience a similar dynamic again as UMaine played host to Hartford in the conference championship contest.

And even though 20 years had passed and the venue was the Cross Insurance Center, the energy and enthusiasm of the crowd helped send the Black Bears back to the NCAA tournament.

“I’m really happy for our kids. Words just can’t explain it,” Vachon said after the players, coaches and staff members mingled with family, friends and some total strangers on the court in the aftermath of their emotional 74-65 victory over Hartford in front of 3,373 fired up fans.

“They are part of our energy,” said sophomore guard Blanca Millan, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. “They cheer for us the whole year. We love them and they always respond.”

UMaine started strong, withstood a surge by the determined Hawks, then took control during a momentous third quarter, outscoring Hartford 24-11 in the third quarter to energize the crowd and boost their collective confidence.

It was the largest crowd for an America East women’s final since March 7, 1998 — Vachon’s junior season — when UMaine last won the title at home.

Vachon admitted that she did not think back on her experience as a player at UMaine, even though she helped accomplish as the head coach something the program’s players and fans had not enjoyed since that memorable day when Jamie Cassidy’s basket in the closing seconds enabled UMaine to hold off Vermont.

“There are no flashbacks for me. That’s another lifetime ago,” Vachon said.

There were many people at Friday’s game who were there in the ’90s. People such as former UMaine professor Bob Neal, former Black Bears administrative assistant Marian Dressler and her husband Rich.

There were former players — Liz Coffin, Emily Ellis, Julie Veilleux, Tracy Guerrette who came back to support not only Vachon, but their alma mater.

Almost all of the names and faces within the program have changed, but there has been one constant through the decades.

“The crowd. The support. The fans,” said Vachon, who as a coach has experienced the monumental challenge faced by a team that must get on the bus to play the America East title game.

Each of the last two seasons, the Black Bears drove to Albany, New York, for the decisive game. Each time, the Great Danes prevailed on their home floor.

“Playing on the road in a championship game is hard. It’s so hard,” Vachon said. “And especially when you’re playing in front of a crowd like this. I think Hartford did an outstanding job [dealing with that dynamic].”

Vachon was active during the week on Twitter in trying to get fans in the seats for Friday’s game. She issued an invitation to authors Stephen and Tabitha King and also playfully teased Gov. Paul LePage to let state employees out early.

In one Tweet, Vachon even provided fans with a signed form letter that they could use an excuse to get out of work in time to watch the Black Bears play the Hawks.

On Friday, UMaine took advantage and fed off the energy of its lively home crowd.

“I know she [Vachon] worked really hard to get people to come out here and support us and we had an amazing turnout,” said lone UMaine senior Kirsten Johnson. “I couldn’t have written a better script.”

Vachon said the tradition of UMaine women’s basketball has been built in part by the tremendous support it has received over the years.

Next week the Black Bears will make their first NCAA tourney appearance since 2004. Vachon simply wants her players to enjoy the ride — just as she was able to do.

“I think women’s basketball at Maine is so special; the history,” Vachon said. “And it’s been a long time since we’ve won a tournament championship and gone to the NCAA tournament.”