Speeding drivers, icy roads to blame for 14-car pileup on I-95, cops say

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Maine State Police are blaming excessive speed on icy roads for a 14-vehicle pileup on an interstate highway.
Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the chain reaction crash on Interstate 95 in Biddeford reported at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
All but one of the vehicles involved, including two tractor-trailers, had to be towed from the scene.
All northbound lanes of the highway were shut down for about 45 minutes, and the highway didn’t reopen completely until about 9:45 p.m.
