Speeding drivers, icy roads to blame for 14-car pileup on I-95, cops say

The Associated Press • March 9, 2018 10:57 am

Updated: March 9, 2018 3:40 pm

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Maine State Police are blaming excessive speed on icy roads for a 14-vehicle pileup on an interstate highway.

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the chain reaction crash on Interstate 95 in Biddeford reported at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

All but one of the vehicles involved, including two tractor-trailers, had to be towed from the scene.

All northbound lanes of the highway were shut down for about 45 minutes, and the highway didn’t reopen completely until about 9:45 p.m.

