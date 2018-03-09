Marissa Kennedy’s funeral will be Saturday in New York

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • March 9, 2018 11:31 am

The life of Marissa Kennedy, the 10-year-old girl allegedly killed by her mother and stepfather in Stockton Springs, will be commemorated in New York this weekend by family members who helped raise her before her move to Maine.

“Marissa’s life may have been short but she was truly loved by those who knew her,” her obituary states. “She enjoyed her time in New Windsor and loved the company of family and friends. She loved to swim, read, dance, build Legos, watch movies and attend car shows. Her smile would light up a room. She was the Love of our lives.”

Visiting hours will be held Friday at a Newburgh, New York, funeral home, with a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Church in Newburgh, New York.

Instead of sending flowers, the family has asked that people make donations to the Maine Children’s Trust, a nonprofit that works to prevent child abuse and neglect in Maine, in Marissa’s memory. Donations can be submitted online at www.mechildrenstrust.org or by sending a check to 56 Leighton Road, Augusta, Maine 04330.

Marissa’s grandparents, Roseann and Joe Kennedy of New Windsor, New York, played a large role in raising Marissa for the first seven years of her life, until her mother, Sharon, married Julio Carrillo and the family relocated to Maine, according to Sharon’s former friends and co-workers.

Police arrested Julio Carrillo, 51, and Sharon Carrillo, 33, in the wake of Marissa’s death on Feb. 25. The Carrillos face charges of depraved indifference murder after they allegedly beat her on a daily basis since October, inflicting injuries that ultimately killed her, according to the police affidavit.

The Carrillos allegedly decided not to take Marissa to a hospital after she stopped walking and couldn’t speak following one of the beatings. Police say the couple hatched a plot to stage an accident scene in the basement to make it appear as if Marissa had fallen while playing.

After the Carrillos moved to Bangor, school officials in Bangor reported their suspicions that Marissa might have been a victim of abuse or neglect. A cleaning lady at an apartment building the Carrillos formerly lived at also contacted DHHS after becoming concerned about the fighting she and others heard at the apartment.

State lawmakers on Friday approved a probe into DHHS’ handling of Marissa’s case and its overall response to claims of abuse.

