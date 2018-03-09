Maine district to add an hour to school days to make up for snow closures

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

The Associated Press • March 9, 2018 11:33 am

BETHEL, Maine — A school district in Maine will lengthen the school day by an hour for the next month to make up for time lost because of snow days.

David Murphy, superintendent of the Bethel-area school district, says Thursday was his district’s ninth school day of the year. WGME, CBS 13, reports his district includes four schools and to combat the large amount of snow days, Murphy’s district will be extending school days by an hour for the next 25 days.

Murphy says the district will recoup five snow days by doing this, and students won’t have to still be in school by late June.

He says the district added an hour to 25 school days last year, and the plan worked well.

