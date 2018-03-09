Education
March 09, 2018
Education Latest News | Poll Questions | CMP Bills | NRA | Marissa Kennedy
Education

Maine district to add an hour to school days to make up for snow closures

CBS 13 | BDN
CBS 13 | BDN
David Murphy, superintendent of Maine School Administrative District 44, talks with CBS 13 about his district's decision to add an hour to the school day over the next 25 days to make up for school closures due to snow.
The Associated Press

BETHEL, Maine — A school district in Maine will lengthen the school day by an hour for the next month to make up for time lost because of snow days.

David Murphy, superintendent of the Bethel-area school district, says Thursday was his district’s ninth school day of the year. WGME, CBS 13, reports his district includes four schools and to combat the large amount of snow days, Murphy’s district will be extending school days by an hour for the next 25 days.

Murphy says the district will recoup five snow days by doing this, and students won’t have to still be in school by late June.

He says the district added an hour to 25 school days last year, and the plan worked well.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like