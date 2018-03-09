Business
March 09, 2018
Business Latest News | Poll Questions | CMP Bills | NRA | Marissa Kennedy
Business

South Portland considers shellfish farming as part of pier redevelopment plan

Google Streetview | BDN
Google Streetview | BDN
The area around South Portland's Portland Street Pier is seen in a Google satellite image. City officials say they see an economic opportunity at the Portland Street Pier, particularly in the field of farming shellfish like mussels and oysters.
The Associated Press

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Local lobstermen and aquaculture operators have been invited to weigh in on the possible redevelopment of South Portland’s pier.

City officials say they see an economic opportunity at the Portland Street Pier, particularly in the field of farming shellfish like mussels and oysters. The Portland Press Herald reports a pier master plan concerning design and assessment is expected to be completed in June.

The Gulf of Maine Research Institute, which is working with South Portland on the project, says a meeting will be held March 19 with fishermen and aquaculture operators at their headquarters in Portland.

The city has owned the Portland Street Pier since the late 1800s, and the pier currently operates as a seasonal fishing pier generating about $20,000 in revenue annually for the city.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like