UMaine women’s basketball to battle Hartford; men’s hockey to take on Providence

March 8, 2018 4:55 pm

Women’s Basketball

America East championship

MAINE vs. HARTFORD

Time, site: Friday, 4 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 22-9, Hartford 19-12

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 26-11, UMaine 59-56 on 2/5/18

Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.7 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 1.6 assists), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (12 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.9 spg), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (11.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.2 apg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (6.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.8 apg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (5.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 3 apg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (5.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg); Hartford — 5-8 G Lindsey Abed (13.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.2 spg), 6-0 F Janelle Harrison (11.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.3 spg), 6-0 G Darby Lee (11.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg), 5-9 G Sierra DaCosta (9.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.1 apg), 5-11 G Jade Young (7.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.8 spg), 5-7 G Alexia Douglas (6.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.9 spg)

Game notes: Both teams are coming into the game on a roll. UMaine has won 13 of its last 14 and Hartford has won five in a row. UMaine is looking for its first conference tournament title since 2004 while Hartford is seeking its first since 2011. UMaine has won the last six meetings with the Hawks. Both teams play aggressive, in-your-face defense with the Hawks doing so in a full-court press and UMaine employing it in the half-court. UMaine will have to limit its turnovers. Lee, a 1,000-point scorer, had a career-high 24 points in the last meeting. Hartford is forcing 22.4 turnovers per game which is eighth best in the country. Last season’s AE Rookie of the Year DaCosta will play her first game against Maine this season after missing the first two due to injury. UMaine is tied for 16th in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 55.5 points per game. Hartford erased 14-point and seven-point fourth-quarter deficits to beat Binghamton and Albany in the quarterfinals and semifinals. In the Black Bears’ 59-56 regular season win over Hartford, they overcame 28 turnovers and a 19-0 first-half run by the Hawks.

Men’s Hockey

Hockey East quarterfinals

MAINE vs. PROVIDENCE

Time, site (best of three): Friday, Saturday, Sunday (if necessary), 7 p.m., Schneider Arena, Providence, R.I.

Records: UMaine 18-14-4, Providence 20-10-4

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 64-52-7, PC 3-2 (OT) on 2/9/18

Key players: Maine — LW Mitch Fossier (12 goals, 21 assists), C Chase Pearson (7 & 20), RW Eduards Tralmaks (10 & 14), RW Brendan Robbins (11 & 10), D Brady Keeper (6 & 14), D Rob Michel (5 & 12), G Jeremy Swayman (15-10-3, 2.66 goals-against average, .922 save percentage); Providence — LW Erik Foley (15 & 19), C Brian Pinho (12 & 18), RW Josh Wilkins (13 & 14), D Jacob Bryson (4 & 20), C Scott Conway (11 & 9), D Ben Mirageas (8 & 10), G Hayden Hawkey (20-10-3, 2.12, .916)

Game notes: UMaine hasn’t beaten Providence since Oct. 29, 2011 (3-1) and hasn’t won at Schneider Arena since Dec. 4, 2010 (5-0). PC has won the last 12 meetings and is 15-0-1 over the last 16. But the Black Bears had gone 23 games without a win on the road (0-19-4) and have gone 9-6-1 on the road this season and also ended a nine-game winless drought (0-6-3) vs. New Hampshire by winning the last three games, including 4-1 and 3-2 triumphs in their Hockey East first-round series last weekend. PC is 11-3 at home. Valuable penalty-killer Shane Kavanagh (2 & 3) will return to the PC lineup after an eight-game absence due to injury but UMaine alternate captain Cedric Lacroix (6 & 5), an important checking line center and penalty-killer, suffered an ankle injury vs. UNH and his status is up in the air. PC had a bye last weekend and hasn’t played since dropping a 1-0 decision at UMass on Feb. 24. Both teams are aggressive and physical on the forecheck. Providence has been one of the nation’s top defensive teams under former UMaine and Old Town High assistant Nate Leaman and is tied for eighth in goals-against average (2.18). UMaine is coming off an impressive performance vs. UNH and has allowed just five goals in its last three games.