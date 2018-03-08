Tom Brady gets buzz cut as cancer charity raises $6.5M

John Wilcox | AP John Wilcox | AP

The Associated Press • March 8, 2018 9:13 pm

QUINCY, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got a buzz cut for a cancer research institute.

Brady was the mystery guest at Thursday’s “Saving by Shaving” annual fundraiser for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Brady showed off his new look on Instagram after his long, brown hair was shaved down with a razor.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker had his head shaved too.

Granite Telecommunications holds the event at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, with CEO Rob Hale on hand. The company pledged to give over $5 million to the cancer institute if 1,000 people shaved their heads or beards.

Granite Telecommunications says 1,200 people participated and it’ll contribute $6.5 million for its fifth annual event.

Brady says it was an honor to join the fun and support the great work of Dana-Farber.

Granite’s annual Saving by Shaving fundraiser began four years ago when Hale jokingly dared a member of his team to shave his ZZ Top-style beard in exchange for a $1,000 donation to Dana-Farber. Over the next two weeks, hundreds more from Granite reached out to Hale asking for the same opportunity to raise funds and shave their heads or beards in solidarity with those undergoing chemotherapy. From there, 428 employees turned out at Granite’s 1st Saving by Shaving event and raised over $2.2 million to benefit Dana-Farber.

Now in its fifth year, Saving by Shaving raises over twice as much money and draws over twice as many supporters, including Brady. Thanks to Tom Brady and 4,200 participants from Granite since 2014, Saving by Shaving has raised $21.2 million in aggregate to benefit cancer research. “The way we all came together today to respond to the cancer epidemic speaks volumes to the character of our community,” Hale said in a news release. “From Tom Brady and Gov. Baker to local businesses, city and state officials, the Granite team, friends, family and customers, so many people united behind Dana-Farber’s mission to defeat cancer. We can and will do just that – cure cancer. I’m very grateful for everyone’s support and so proud to call this community home.”