Presque Isle stars lead teams to victories in County senior all-star games

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

March 8, 2018 3:43 pm

Updated: March 8, 2018 3:58 pm

Presque Isle High School standouts Griffin Guerrette and Emily Wheaton spearheaded their respective teams to victory during the 28th annual Aroostook County Senior All-Star Games played Wednesday night at Caribou High School.

Guerrette poured in a game-high 28 points to spearhead Team Blue to a 119-83 victory over Team Red in the boys game.

In the girls contest, Wheaton tossed in 19 points to lead Team Blue to a 100-80 victory over Team Pink.

Proceeds from the games benefit the Aroostook League Scholarship Fund, which last year distributed 4,000 in scholarships to graduating student-athletes.

Jacob Daigle of Fort Kent netted 20 points and Baily Clark of Ashland posted 19 for the Blue squad in the boys game. Colby Kingsbury of Central Aroostook in Mars Hill posted 13 points and Thomas Gilman of East Grand in Danforth added 10.

For Team Red, Collin Sotomayor of Easton led the way with 14 points and Cam Cleary of Houlton scored 12.

Team Red (83)

Nick Allen 3-1-7, Collin Sotomayor 6-0-14, Isaac Cyr 4-0-8, Jared Harvey 2-0-6, Alex Sprague 3-0-7, Cameron Cleary 5-0-12, Nick Perfitt 2-0-4, Ben Hebert 4-0-8, Ethan Lank 4-0-8, Jack Guerrette 3-1-9; Totals 36-2-83

Team Blue (119)

Baily Clark 8-1-19, Caleb Harris 2-0-4, Thomas Gilman 5-0-10, Jacob Daigle 9-2-20, Wyatt Foster 2-2-6, Hunter Craig 3-2-8, Brody Guiggey 3-0-8, Griffin Guerrette 12-1-28, Colby Kingsbury 5-0-13, Adam Patterson 1-0-3; Totals 50-8-119

Halftime: Blue 52-37

3-pt. goals: Sotomayor 2, Harvey 2, Sprague, Cleary 2, J. Guerrette 2; Clark 2, Guiggey 2, G. Guerrette 3, Kingsbury 3, Patterson.

In the girls game, Caribou’s Gabrielle Marquis scored 16 points to complement Wheaton’s effort for Team Blue. Natalie Rickards of Katahdin High in Stacyville contributed 13 points, while Searra Herbert of Caribou and Isabelle Morin of Easton each chipped in with 10.

Team Pink was paced by Cassidy Lovley of Fort Kent with 18 points. Houlton’s Kolleen Bouchard scored 17 points and Amber Chasse of Ashland added 11.

Team Pink (80)

Amber Chasse 4-0-11, Morgan Doughty 2-0-4, Haleigh Shay 3-0-7, Sadie Edgecomb 1-1-3, Kolleen Bouchard 8-0-17, Cassidy Lovley 9-0-18, Megan Cote 3-0-6, Janelle Goff 4-0-8, Jordan O’Leary 1-0-2, Cassidy Wilder 2-0-4, Libby Lapointe DNP (injured); Totals 38-1-80

Team Blue (100)

Kassie Levesque 3-0-6, Searra Herbert 4-1-10, Gabrielle Marquis 6-1-16, Isabelle Morin 4-0-10, Sydney Howell 2-0-4, Natalie Rickards 6-0-13, Hannah Nadeau 3-0-6, Chrissy Skidgel 2-0-4, Emily Wheaton 8-0-19, Jennie Cox 3-0-6, Caitlyn Harris 2-0-6; Totals 43-2-100

Halftime: Blue 51-44

3-pt. goals: Chasse, Shay, Bouchard; Herbert, Marquis 3, Morin 2, Rickards, Wheaton 3, Harris 2.