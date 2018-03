On Deck, a sports calendar

March 8, 2018 4:42 pm

ADVENTURE RACING

WATERVILLE — Thomas College fourth annual Dirty Dog Mud Run is a 5K, 14-obstacle course that loops through the woods and campus on Sunday, April 15. Obstacles range from monkey bars, tire flips, mud crawl, bucket carry, 3-, 4-, and 5-foot walls, and trails. New courses this year include a water cannon, hay bales to crawl over and through, and a net crawl through the mud. The elite heat begins at 8:45 a.m. and all others at 10-minute intervals beginning at 9 a.m. Dirty Dog Mud Run is family-friendly, with a kids race, food trucks, and a D.J. Registration is open online at https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Waterville/ThomasCollegeDirtyDogMudRun. The cost of the run is $45. All proceeds support Thomas College’s student recreation. For information, visit www.thomas.edu or contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 859-1313.

BASEBALL

BANGOR— Parent and Me Baseball Clinic. 10 a.m. Sunday, March 11 and March 18. Ages 5-8. Free. Participants should bring own hat and glove. Bangor High School 885 Broadway.

BANGOR— Free Pre-Season Baseball and Softball Clinics. 6 p.m. Fridays March 9- March 29. This is a great opportunity to gauge your child’s interest in the sport and to give them the opportunity to meet potential coaches and teammates. Please bring, if possible, your own bat, glove and helmet. Baseball players ages 5-8 meet 5-6 p.m.; softball players ages 5-8 meet 5-6 p.m.; softball players ages 9-12 meet 6-7:30 p.m. Registration required at www.bangorwestll.com. For more info please contact Derrick Cunningham at 465-4667 or derrick.cunningham@yrcfreight.com; Darren Currier at 504-2263 or dcof2006@aim.com. James F. Doughty School, 143 5th St.

BASKETBALL

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 32nd annual “Tiger” Basketball Camp in Fort Fairfield Has been set for June 18-22 for the boys and June 25-29 for girls at the Fort Fairfield High School gyms, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The camp is open to all boys and girls currently in grades 1-8. Each camp is limited to the first 150 applicants and includes breakfast and lunch each day with a special barbecue lunch on Tuesday. The $145 feed includes the camp instruction by a knowledgeable staff of over 20 coaches along meals, awards, T-shirt, ball and “Family Barbecue” awards ceremony. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or email lgardner@msad20.org or check out “Tiger Basketball Camp” on Facebook to download an electronic form.

BAILEYVILLE — Downeast Credit Union basketball tournament. Grades 8 and under, boys: March 17-18; girls: March 24-25, $130 per team, three-game minimum; board-certified officials, team trophies, Hotshot Competition; contact Michael Boes at 214-8784 or recreation@baileyville.org

CALAIS — 29th annual Calais Recreation International Basketball Classics, 5 p.m., March 17-18 for boys and girls grades 5-6; and March 24-25 for boys in grades 7-8, at Calais High School. Each of the three weekends limited to the first eight teams to register and pay the $160 fee. Call or email Craig Morrison at 207-454-2761, or calaisrec@calaismaine.org with questions.

ORONO — Courageous Steps 2nd Annual Unified Basketball Fun-Day.4 p.m. Friday, March 9; 10 a.m. Saturday, March 10. Entry begins at 3:30 p.m. March 9 and 9:15 a.m. March 10. Admission: Free for senior citizens; $3 for students; $5 for adults; $8 or families. Checks and cash accepted only for admissions. Tickets: https://www.thecourageousstepsproject. Orono High School, 14 Goodridge Drive.

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook Basketball Camp has announced its summer dates. Ages 9-15, boys: June 25-29; girls: July 9-13, at Presque Isle High School gymnasiums. Camps are designed to give each player the opportunity to develop his or her basketball skills through drills, games and lectures. The coaching staff will be made up of successful high school and college coaches. Contact Bill Casavant at 764-0810 or bballump34@yahoo.com, on Facebook at Aroostook Basketball Camp.

GOLF

BREWER — The Brewer Parks & Recreation Department is accepting registrations for the Noon Time Tee Time Golf Lessons, beginning Thursday, March 15. The four-week session is designed for golfers of all abilities, for beginners through experienced. PGA Professional Mark Hall will bring years of teaching experience to benefit all participants. Register now by going to www.brewerrec.com. Fee is $40 for residents and $50 for non-residents. Maximum class size is 10.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — The Penobscot Ice Arena is holding a cross-ice 3-on-3 league for Mites, Squirts, Pee Wee, and Bantam levels. The league starts March 19 and runs for seven weeks, a total of 14 games per bracket, two games per night. The cost is $105 and includes a team jersey. PIA is also holding a Spring Midget League for ages 15-17. This league starts March 22 and runs for 10 weeks, 10 games. This is a checking league and the cost is $195, which includes a team jersey. For more information and to register go to penobscoticearena.org

PICKLEBALL

OLD TOWN — All Levels Pickleball Play at the Old Town-Orono YMCA, 427 Stillwater Avenue, Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to noon

NEWPORT — All Levels Pickleball Play at the Newport Recreation Center, 81 North Street, Tuesdays 6-7:30 p.m., through Tuesday, March 20

HAMPDEN — Experienced Pickleball Play at Armstrong Tennis Center, $5 per person, 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays; Beginner/Intermediate Pickleball Play 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays starting on Thursday, March 15

ROAD RACING

LAMOINE — Flattop 5K Road Race, Saturday, March 31 at Lamoine School on Rte. 184, 1-mile kids races at 9:30 a.m., 5K at 10 a.m., $1 fee for mile, $15 for 5K, entry forms available at Eden Athletics, Sub 5 website and Lamoine town government sites, for questions, call Robin Emery 667-9219.

ORONO — 11th annual Healthy High 5K, 10K and 1 Mile fun run at 5 p.m. April 20; The 5K/10K run/walk will start at the New Balance Recreation Center on the University of Maine campus and will continue on a course around campus ending back at the Rec center. Both the 5K course and the 10K course are certified by USATF. Register at https://racewire.com/register.php?id=8645

BELFAST — The first Paces for PAWS 5K Run & Family Fun Walk Saturday, May 26, at the Belfast Rail Trail. Event check-in begins at 7 a.m., with the 5k Race beginning at 8 a.m. The 1-mile Family Fun Walk starts at 9:30 a.m. Paces for PAWS is a dog friendly event so bring your best canine companions on leashes to participate in the festivities. Proceeds benefit the animals at PAWS. Walk with your dogs, kids or friends, come out in silly hats or costumes, make it your own. For information and to register, visit www.pacesforpaws.org

THOMASTON — Trekkers will host the fifth annual Thomaston Trek 5K/10K Run and 5K Walk 7:30-10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 3, start and finish at the Thomaston Academy/Thomaston Public Library, 60 Main St. Advance online registration for Thomaston Trek is $25 per person at www.trekkers.org (through May 30). The registration fee on the day of the run/walk will be $35. The run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine.Participants raise money for Trekkers by asking family and friends to support them. Fundraising page on EverydayHero.com. Proceeds benefit Trekkers’ programs for local youth. For information about Thomaston Trek or Trekkers, contact the office at 594-5095 or www.trekkers.org.

LUBEC — Bay of Fundy International Marathon, June 24, half-marathon, ultra-marathon, 10K and fun run races will also be held, marathon and ultra courses start at West Quoddy Light in Lubec, cross the international bridge, go through Campobello to Head Harbor and end in Lubec. Half-marathon starts in Head Harbor, 10K and fun run both in Lubec. For more information or to register visit: bayoffundymarathon.com

TRACK & FIELD

ORONO — The Maine Association of USA Track & Field will conduct a track and field officials clinic on Sunday, April 15, in the Orono Council Chambers, Town Office Building, 59 Main St. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and the clinic will go noon-4 p.m. (Entrance to Council Chambers faces Main Street.) The clinic is for anyone interested in officiating track and field at the youth, high school, or college level and/or becoming certified or re-certified. Don Berry, master official in the sport and the Certification Chair for Maine USATF, will conduct the clinic. The clinic is designed to provide both a beginning and advanced levels on instruction and will cover all aspects of track and field officiating and rules review. Track coaches and track parents who want to learn more about the rules are encouraged to attend the clinic. Contact Mary Cady, Master USATF official, if you plan to attend or have questions, 745-2540 or email kdmarykd@gmail.com . There is no cost for the clinic. Track rulebooks will be available for purchase. Drinks and snacks will be provided.