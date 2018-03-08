Maine Sports Hall of Fame to honor longtime UMaine athletics employee

Michael C. York | BDN Michael C. York | BDN

March 8, 2018 3:16 pm

Updated: March 8, 2018 3:18 pm

The Maine Sports Hall of Fame has announced that it will honor longtime University of Maine athletics employee Steve Jones at its annual ceremony on June 3 at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

The Hall will bestow its Lifetime Achievement Award on “Jonesy,” who has been the equipment manager for the Black Bears for more than three decades.

During his career at UMaine, Jones has served more than 25,000 student-athletes and established a reputation as a professional of the highest quality, a comrade to coaches and staff members in the athletics department, and a friend to all.

“What a great honor for Jonesy, and one that is very much deserved. He epitomizes what a true Black Bear is and he certainly is one of the reasons that UMaine Athletics is successful,” UMaine softball coach Mike Coutts said in a statement.

“​His overwhelming commitment over the last 30-plus years is something that most people don’t see, but as a former UMaine student-athlete and now coach, I have experienced first hand what he has meant to us. Behind every great team there is a great equipment manager.”

The 2018 Maine Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is open to the public and begins at 2 p.m. on June 3. For ticket information, contact Mary Mitchell Friedman, executive director, at Mary@mshof.com