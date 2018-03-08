NH teen removed from flight after alleged text about shooting, hijacking

Rich Beauchesne | Portsmouth Herald Rich Beauchesne | Portsmouth Herald

By Alex LaCasse, Portsmouth Herald • March 8, 2018 2:33 pm

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — An 18-year-old male was removed from a Florida-bound flight from Portsmouth International Airport Wednesday evening after an apparent hoax in which he allegedly claimed there was an active shooting and possible hijacking aboard his flight.

Portsmouth police responded to a call from the individual’s mother after he reportedly texted to inform her of a shooting and attempted hijacking just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Sgt. Chris Kiberd.

He said since public transportation was not delayed and the terminal was not evacuated as a result of the hoax, the individual would not face criminal charges and Kiberd would not release his name. However, Kiberd said representatives of federal agencies including the FBI and Transportation Safety Administration had been notified and would be following up with Portsmouth police in the coming days.

“Though he’s not facing criminal charges, the airline has asked that he doesn’t fly tonight and he be escorted out of the terminal,” Kiberd said.

