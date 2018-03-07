Winter storm alters travel plans for UMaine teams, opponents

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • March 7, 2018 5:22 pm

Winter storm Quinn has had an impact on the travel plans of several University of Maine teams as well as the University of Hartford’s women’s basketball team.

The Hawks will play UMaine in the America East championship game at 4 p.m. Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The UMaine men’s hockey team, along with the Black Bears baseball and softball teams, left a day early for their upcoming games. They departed Wednesday instead of Thursday to try to beat the storm.

The hockey team left after Wednesday’s practice for their best-of-three Hockey East series at Providence College which begins Friday night at 7.

The baseball and softball teams left Wednesday night for Portland where they hope to catch flights to Texas and Florida, respectively, on Thursday night.

The baseball and softball teams kick off their weeklong spring trips with games on Friday night.

Hartford drove up to Bangor on Wednesday instead of Thursday.

Hockey East will be footing the bill for UMaine’s extra night at the hotel in Providence but the UMaine will pay for the extra night’s lodging for the baseball and softball teams.

“We have a budget and we make adjustments along the way in case things happen,” said Lynn Coutts, UMaine senior associate director of athletics.

“Safety first,” stressed Coutts.

She added that by having the teams leave late Wednesday afternoon or early evening, “we made sure the kids went to class.”

“It makes big-time sense for us,” said UMaine hockey coach Red Gendron. “We probably have the longest trip of the playoffs. We had planned to practice at Providence on Thursday anyway. It’s supposed to be pretty messy (Thursday) so, this way, we get to wake up in Providence (on Thursday).”

The baseball team (3-8) opens its spring trip in Edinburg, Texas, against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday night at 8.

The softball team (4-6) is headed for Tampa, Florida, where it is scheduled to play two games on Friday. The Black Bears face Loyola University of Chicago on Friday at 2 and Quinnipiac (Conn.) at 4:30.

