March 07, 2018
Missing Greenville man’s body found in Moosehead Lake

Searchers with the Maine Warden Service searched the western shores of Moosehead Lake by airboat Wednesday morning until they recovered the missing body of Matthew Dubien, 46, of Greenville.
By Callie Ferguson
Updated:

The body of a missing Greenville man was found Wednesday morning in Moosehead Lake, authorities said.

Matthew Dubien, 46, was last seen Tuesday night after he left a nearby restaurant on his 1995 Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile, said Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service.

When Dubien didn’t come home, his family contacted authorities, triggering a search that began Wednesday morning, MacDonald said.

Around 9 a.m., wardens aboard an airboat spotted a snowmobile helmet along the western shore of Moosehead Lake. They recovered Dubien’s body nearby in the open waters near Harford’s Point, MacDonald said.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances that led to Dubien’s death, although MacDonald called Dubien the state’s sixth snowmobiling fatality this season.

Moosehead Lake is one of several Maine lakes that have thawed in recent weeks, leaving thin patches of ice, MacDonald said.

