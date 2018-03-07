Affidavit: Bangor man charged in 2nd Street murder told girlfriend of shooting

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • March 7, 2018 5:56 pm

A man accused of committing Bangor’s first homicide of 2018 pleaded not guilty Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center to one count of murder.

F “Frank” Daly, 29, of Bangor is accused of shooting Israel “Izzy” Lewis, 51, of Bangor on Jan. 7 in Lewis’ room at 40 Second St.

Dressed in blue jeans and a purple T-shirt emblazoned with the word “Boston,” Daly quietly said, “Not guilty,” when Superior Court Justice Ann Murray asked him how he pleaded to the charge.

Daly allegedly shot the victim because Lewis was talking about him behind his back, said the affidavit, which was unsealed Wednesday. The court document does not say if or how the two men knew each other, but police concluded there was no evidence of a prolonged struggle at Lewis’ room, or forced entry to or theft from it.

Daly allegedly told his girlfriend the day after the shooting that, “‘I just clapped Izzy,’” the affidavit said. She went to talk with police at about 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 27 and Daly was arrested a few hours later.

Investigators allegedly found the murder weapon hidden in the ceiling of Daly’s apartment at 30 Union St. in Bangor, a few blocks from 40 Second St.

Police determined that Lewis died at about 7 p.m. on Jan. 7, after they interviewed his former girlfriend and obtained footage from security cameras at businesses located on Union Street near Third Street, the affidavit said. The footage showed a man believed to be Daly walking in the direction of Lewis’ rooming house.

Lewis’ ex- girlfriend, who discovered his body at about 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 10, told the police she and Lewis broke up in December after a two-year relationship. The two had breakfast together on the morning of Jan. 7 and she spoke with Lewis by phone at about 7 p.m. that night, the affidavit said.

She told police that she could not reach him after 9 p.m. that night, so on Jan. 9 she knocked on his door but got no answer, according to the seven-page court document. The following day, she went back, looked in the window and saw Lewis facedown in a pool of blood.

The chief medical examiner determined that he was shot twice, once in the torso and once in the head. The shot to the head was fatal, the medical examiner found.

On Wednesday, the judge ordered that Daly continue to be held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail.

Defense attorneys Kaylee Folster and Jeffrey Silverstein of Bangor, and Assistant Attorney General John Alsop declined to comment on the case after the arraignment.

A trial date has not been set.

If convicted, Daly faces between 25 years to life in prison.

