Outdoors
March 07, 2018
Outdoors Latest News | Poll Questions | North Korea | Tiny Houses | Marissa Kennedy
Outdoors

Maine’s moose hunters had high success rate in 2017

Contributed photo | BDN
Contributed photo | BDN
File photo from the 2017 hunting season of Kaden Rollins of Bangor, who shot this 703-pound moose. The son of Brian and Sierra Taylor of Bangor and Jared and Michelle Rollins of Charleston.
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine wildlife officials say 73 percent of moose hunters were successful in harvesting their quarry during last year’s hunt.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says 1,518 hunters succeeded in getting their moose last year, when 2,080 moose permits were issued. The success rate was slightly more than the 71 percent success rate hunters have had over the past five years.

Moose hunters have some of the highest success rates in the state. Bear hunters are successful only about 25 percent of the time and deer hunters only succeed 15 to 20 percent of the time.

The number of moose permits offered by the state has trended downward in recent years. State biologists are getting ready to recommend a permit number for the fall 2018 season.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like