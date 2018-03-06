Treasurer charged with stealing thousands from Maine classic car club

York County Sheriff's Office | BDN York County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By Tammy Wells, Journal Tribune • March 6, 2018 12:01 pm

ARUNDEL, Maine — The treasurer of a local car enthusiast’s club is facing a felony theft charge after allegedly admitting to sheriff’s deputies on Monday that she stole $3,000 from Maine Coastal Cruisers.

Treasurer Gayle Pare, 59, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was issued a summons charging felony theft following a month-long investigation into reports from club officials that something was awry with the club’s finances, said York County Sheriff William King.

“Last month, York County deputies met with representatives of Maine Coastal Cruisers, a local club of car enthusiasts that is headquartered out of Biddeford, but meet regularly in Arundel,” said King in a statement. “Club officials reported that a check had been returned for insufficient funds.”

He said during a cursory audit, club officials told deputies they suspected the treasurer, Pare, might be responsible for the lack of funds.

King said Arundel Contract Deputy Chris Woodcock launched an investigation and interviewed several club members, reviewed the club’s banking records, including expenses and expenditures, and determined there had been unexplained expenditures since 2015.

King said Pare had become the club’s treasurer that year.

“When the deputy interviewed Ms. Pare (on Monday), she confessed to stealing approximately $3.000 from the club’s account,” said King in a statement.

In a telephone interview Tuesday morning, King said the motive for the alleged theft is unclear.

Pare is scheduled to make her first appearance at York County Superior Court in Alfred on May 25.

According to its social media page, Maine Coastal Cruisers is a social club of car enthusiasts and accepts all vintage, classic, modified, and special-interest vehicles.

Members enjoy cruise-ins, social get-togethers, parades, area car shows, showing and talking about their vehicles with local students, those living in nursing homes and assisted living residences and supports local charitable organizations.

