Stepfather accused of 10-year-old’s beating death attacked in jail, police say

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • March 6, 2018 4:19 pm

Updated: March 6, 2018 4:28 pm

A fellow inmate attacked a man accused of beating his 10-year-old stepdaughter to death inside Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset over the weekend, authorities said.

Julio Carrillo, who is awaiting trial for depraved indifference murder in Marissa Kennedy’s death, was “blindsided” by another inmate in a common area of the jail around noon Saturday, according to Lt. Michael Murphy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Andrews, 34, of Jackson, faces assault and criminal threatening charges from the alleged attack. He could be arraigned on these charges Wednesday.

The assault happened in a “special management area” of the jail, a smaller, specialized cell block for higher-risk inmates, Murphy said.

“It was nothing serious,” Murphy said of the injuries. “From what I understand, there was a bloody nose.”

Both Carrillo and Andrews were taken to a local hospital for treatment and were returned to Two Bridges within an hour. Murphy said the fight was one-sided, and Carrillo took the brunt of it. He said he believes the two inmates have since been separated.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.