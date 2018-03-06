5 family members charged with trafficking fentanyl

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • March 6, 2018 4:39 pm

Five members of the same family have been arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl in the midcoast region following a bust by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, authorities said.

Steven Libby, 49, of Warren and Michelle Libby, 47, of Warren, are both charged with one count of aggravated trafficking fentanyl. Their daughter, Amanda Thurston, 29, of Friendship, is charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl. Joseph thurston, 30, of Friendship, is charged with conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, and Ryan Carballo, 34, a transient, is charged with trafficking fentanyl and violating conditions of release.

The relatives were arrested following a two-month investigation by the MDEA Mid-Coast District Task Force. During the investigation, agents learned that family members were allegedly traveling to New Bedford, Mass., several times a week to purchase fentanyl and later sell the drug in Knox and Lincoln counties, according to Maine State Police spokesman Steve McCausland.

MDEA agents searched the Thurston’s home in Friendship and the Libby’s home in Warren on Friday. As result of the search, 20 grams of fentanyl, a handgun, and $1,800 of alleged drug proceeds were seized, according to McCausland.

The five were arrested and taken to Knox County Jail. Ryan Carballo is a son-in-law to the Libby’s.

McCausland said “additional charges will likely be brought against the five arrested,” and that more arrests are expected in the upcoming weeks.

