YMCA state championship swim results, ages 8 and under

Swimming
YMCA State Championships
At UMaine, Orono
Boys 8 and under
Bangor YMCA Barracudas 325, Kennebec Valley YMCA 293, Casco Bay Stripers 205, Waldo County YMCA Bluefish 169, Long Reach Swim Club (Bath) 156.50, Down East Family YMCA 136, Mount Desert Island YMCA 123, Boothbay Region YMCA Dolphins 114, Twin Cities Swim Team 100, Penobscot Bay Area YMCA 98, Sanford Titans 75, Canoe City Swim Club 66, Piscataquis Regional YMCA 11, Portland YMCA Polar Bears 7, Northern York County Manta Ray 3.50
100 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Kennebec Valley (Brayden Brennick 8, Korbin Littler 8, Eli Burnham7, Raiden Ramkissoon 8), 1:23.74. 2, Waldo County (Owen Tomalty 8, Cole Mailloux 8, Ryan Curtis 7, Ian Lucas 8), 1:37.72. 3, Down East (Hunter Winslow 8, Keegan Kennedy 8, Finn Grimnes 8, Carter Pinkham 7), 1:43.62. 4, Bangor (Daniel Dyer 8, Nolan Savage 8, Kalani Harkins 7, Jake Monnier 7), 1:44.61. 5, Boothbay (Demetrius Hilgendorf 7, Miles Murray 7, Alex Hughes 7, Byran Hills 6), 1:51.07. 6, Long Reach (Wyatt Byrd 7, Asher Light 8, Cameron Griffee 8, Wylder Savage 8), 1:52.71. 7, Sanford (Owen Treadwell 8, Sebastian Fajardo 8, Tucker Raymond 8, Brian Garnett jr 6), 1:55.77. 8, Casco Bay (Ian Hallee 8, Oscar Gartside 8, Casimir Kosinski 8, Brian Beretich 8), 1:57.10.
50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Korbin Littler, KVY, 32.73. 2, Josh Lajoie, KVY, 35.74. 3, Micah Greenwald, CBS, 35.86. 4, Wyatt Braun, MDIY, 35.97. 5, Parker Bouchard, BYB, 37.22. 6, Tyler Priest, CCSC, 38.84. 7, Paul Friess, CCSC, 39.37. 8, Dean Gallagher, PRY, 40.69. 9, Ian Ruda, MDIY, 41.65. 10, Finn Grimnes, DEFY, 42.18. 11, Ryan Curtis, WCY, 42.24. 12, Liam Chamberlin, KVY, 43.86. 13, Wells Morehouse, MDIY, 43.88. 14, Cooper Boccanfuso, CBS, 44.73. 15, Thatcher Otis, WCY, 46.06. 16, Noah Craney, LRSC, 46.44.
25 Yard Backstroke: 1, Nadir Marafa, TCST, 19.93. 2, Parker Bouchard, BYB, 20.29. 3, Gavin Byrne, CBS, 21.29. 4, Tyler Priest, CCSC, 21.42. 5, Wells Morehouse, MDIY, 21.71. 6, Owen Carroll, MDIY, 22.08. 7, Cooper Boccanfuso, CBS, 22.14. 8, Henk Abess, PBAY, 22.30. 8, Ian Lucas, WCY, 22.30. 10, Owen Tomalty, WCY, 22.51. 11, Caden Byrd, LRSC, 22.89. 12, Grady Buck, BYB, 22.98. 13, Elvar Einarsson, PYPB, 23.15. 14, Raiden Ramkissoon, KVY, 23.29. 15, Landon Coombs, WCY, 23.34. 16, Maxwell Couture, LRSC, 23.68.
25 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Bodie Peterson, BYB, 20.82. 2, Rafa Rentosa, BYB, 20.93. 3, Parker Bouchard, BYB, 24.51. 4, Wells Morehouse, MDIY, 25.04. 5, Nolan Savage, BYB, 25.27. 6, Oscar Gartside, CBS, 26.48. 7, Graham Stoughton, PBAY, 26.73. 8, Gavin Byrne, CBS, 26.83. 9, Toren Lee, PBAY, 26.95. 10, Paul Friess, CCSC, 27.11. 11, Daniel Dyer, BYB, 27.21. 12, Maxwell Couture, LRSC, 29.37. 13, Asher Light, LRSC, 29.73. 14, Larkin Mott, PBAY, 29.92. 15, Cole Mailloux, WCY, 32.37. 16, Sebastian Fajardo, SYT, 32.77.
25 Yard Butterfly: 1, Rafa Rentosa, BYB, 16.54. 2, Eli Burnham, KVY, 16.91. 3, Bodie Peterson, BYB, 16.94. 4, Grady Buck, BYB, 19.18. 5, Liam Chamberlin, KVY, 22.65. 6, Tucker Raymond, SYT, 22.86. 7, Madden Harnum, BYB, 23.12. 8, William Malloy, TCST, 23.51. 9, Finn Grimnes, DEFY, 23.62. 10, Ryan Curtis, WCY, 23.79. 11, Casimir Kosinski, CBS, 24.34. 12, Owen Carroll, MDIY, 24.79. 13, Alex Hughes, BBYD, 25.41. 14, Fletcher McDonough, LRSC, 26.36. 15, Miles Murray, BBYD, 26.75. 16, Cameron Griffee, LRSC, 29.52.
25 Yard Freestyle: 1, Korbin Littler, KVY, 14.50. 2, Josh Lajoie, KVY, 16.12. 3, Micah Greenwald, CBS, 16.35. 4, Wyatt Braun, MDIY, 16.69. 5, Tyler Priest, CCSC, 17.38. 6, Nadir Marafa, TCST, 17.43. 7, Grady Buck, BYB, 17.63. 8, Owen Carroll, MDIY, 18.17. 9, Ian Lucas, WCY, 18.36. 10, Ian Ruda, MDIY, 18.65. 11, William Malloy, TCST, 18.93. 12, Paul Friess, CCSC, 19.14. 13, Kellan O’Brien, NYCY, 19.84. 13, Caden Byrd, LRSC, 19.84. 15, Liam Brunelle, PYPB, 19.99. 16, Elvar Einarsson, PYPB, 20.16.
100 Yard IM: 1, Eli Burnham, KVY, 1:29.25. 2, Rafa Rentosa, BYB, 1:30.07. 3, Bodie Peterson, BYB, 1:30.19. 4, Wyatt Braun, MDIY, 1:35.71. 5, Nadir Marafa, TCST, 1:44.51. 6, Tucker Raymond, SYT, 1:52.57. 7, Keegan Kennedy, DEFY, 2:06.38. 8, Cameron Griffee, LRSC, 2:10.86. 9, Wylder Savage, LRSC, 2:20.63.
100 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Kennebec Valley (Josh Lajoie 8, Brayden Brennick 8, Liam Chamberlin 8, Raiden Ramkissoon 8), 1:13.29. 2, Casco Bay (Cooper Boccanfuso 8, Gavin Byrne 8, Micah Greenwald 8, Casimir Kosinski 8), 1:15.63. 3, Penobscot Bay (Larkin Mott 7, Graham Stoughton 8, Aaron Jameson 8, Toren Lee 8), 1:30.06. 4, Long Reach (Noah Craney 7, Wyatt Papiernik 8, Caden Byrd 8, Maxwell Couture 7), 1:30.12. 5, Waldo (Landon Coombs 8, Conner Wood 8, Owen Tomalty 8, Thatcher Otis 7), 1:31.34. 6, Boothbay (Byran Hills 6, Demetrius Hilgendorf 7, Alex Hughes 7, Miles Murray 7), 1:35.30. 7, Bangor (Daniel Dyer 8, Nolan Savage 8, Madden Harnum 8, Jake Monnier 7), 1:38.43. 8, Down East (Ryder Montgomery 6, Ian Frost 7, Aidan Birdsall 7, Mikey Kane 7), 1:49.40. 9, Twin Cities (William Malloy 8, Luke Wilson 8, Jasper Negm 7, Asah Gould 7), 1:59.32.
Girls 8 and under
Long Reach Swim Club (Bath) 298, Bangor YMCA Barracudas 233, Mount Desert Island YMCA 233, Kennebec Valley YMCA 218, Penobscot Bay Area YMCA 198, Twin Cities Swim Team 196, Northern York County Manta Ray 151, Canoe City Swim Club 126, Down East Family YMCA 119, Waldo County YMCA Bluefish 85, Casco Bay Stripers 60, Boothbay Region YMCA Dolphins 34, Portland YMCA Polar Bears 30, Mid-Maine Dolphins 30, Sanford Titans 6
100 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Long Reach (Eliza Levy 8, Charley Carleton 7, Olivia Craney 8, Olivia Colaluca 8), 1:21.95. 2, Kennebec Valley (Anna August 8, Logan Dinkel 8, Meghan Inch 7, Lydia McDoweel 7), 1:29.13. 3, Twin Cities (Olivia Sawyer 8, Kennedy Leavitt 8, Gabrielle Williamson 8, Isabel Leonardo 7), 1:29.65. 4, MDI (Melia Smith 8, Ella O’Connell 8, Bree Yarborough 8, Kiera Young 8), 1:29.93. 5, Northern York (Stephanie Cote 8, Lucy Perry 8, Charlotte Beane 8, Molly Cox 8), 1:32.00. 6, Penobscot Bay (London Nicolet 8, Marguerite Worner 8, Flynn Layton 8, Cora Gates 8), 1:33.92. 7, Canoe City (Lindy Danielson 8, Grace Mcinnis 8, Meredith Cyr 8, Kennady Buckwalter 8), 1:34.53. 8, Down East (Macy Neleski 6, Anna Breus 8, Madeline Carrier 8, Austyn Atherton 8), 1:41.26. 9, Bangor (Alison Adair 7, Shelby Gray 8, Bixby Lavigueur 7, Amalia Beaulieu 7), 1:43.78. 10, Waldo County (Madelynnn Gundel 7, Emelia Moitoso 7, McKinnley Keene 8, Kaelyn Jackson 8), 1:49.18. 11, Casco Bay (Rosie Faunce 7, Cora Fleming 8, Elle Levesque 8, Maisy Lipman 7), 2:01.47.
50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Olivia Colaluca, LRSC, 35.98. 2, Bree Yarborough, MDIY, 36.87. 3, Luise Rueter, BYB, 39.63. 4, Ainsley Goodwin, BYB, 40.01. 5, Molly Cox, NYCY, 40.73. 6, Kemy Cistone, MDIY, 40.76. 7, Meredith Cyr, CCSC, 42.55. 8, Georgiana McCamish, KVY, 42.78. 9, Madeline Carrier, DEFY, 42.79. 10, Isabel Leonardo, TCST, 42.82. 11, Anna August, KVY, 42.93. 12, Carissa Crowell, MMD, 43.10. 13, Austyn Atherton, DEFY, 45.91. 14, Stephanie Cote, NYCY, 47.54. 15, Kaelyn Jackson, WCY, 47.62. 16, Emily Foster, KVY, 48.23.
25 Yard Backstroke: 1, Bixby Lavigueur, BYB, 20.42. 2, Molly Cox, NYCY, 21.17. 3, London Nicolet, PBAY, 21.35. 4, Eliza Levy, LRSC, 21.43. 5, Charley Carleton, LRSC, 21.69. 6, Vivienne Perry, PBAY, 22.76. 7, Sophia Cunningham, LRSC, 22.90. 8, Anna August, KVY, 22.93. 9, Willow Halpin, LRSC, 23.13. 10, McKinnley Keene, WCY, 23.19. 11, Delia Gosselin, TCST, 23.65. 12, Olivia Sawyer, TCST, 23.77. 13, Bea Bickham, PBAY, 23.95. 14, Amelia Frumiento, TCST, 24.05. 15, Evie Claude, KVY, 24.13. 16, Margaret Robichaud, BYB, 24.14.
25 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Charley Carleton, LRSC, 22.14. 2, Beatrix Recoing-Tallen, BBYD, 22.56. 3, Kiera Young, MDIY, 23.39. 4, Logan Dinkel, KVY, 24.44. 5, Marguerite Worner, PBAY, 24.54. 6, Lucy Perry, NYCY, 25.15. 7, Anna Breus, DEFY, 25.18. 8, Ella O’Connell, MDIY, 25.36. 9, Margaret Robichaud, BYB, 25.46. 10, Elinor Riley, LRSC, 25.66. 11, Willow Halpin, LRSC, 26.53. 12, Nora Kalbeck, KVY, 26.93. 13, Leighton Holbrook, TCST, 27.45. 14, Grace Mcinnis, CCSC, 27.82. 15, Lyla Fiandaca, SYT, 27.83. 16, Luise Rueter, BYB, 27.96.
25 Yard Butterfly: 1, Meghan Inch, KVY, 20.08. 2, Bixby Lavigueur, BYB, 20.33. 3, Olivia Craney, LRSC, 20.50. 4, Shelby Gray, BYB, 22.50. 5, Natalie Haulk, BYB, 22.62. 6, Meredith Cyr, CCSC, 22.76. 7, Charlotte Beane, NYCY, 24.51. 8, Maddy Burton, NYCY, 26.09. 9, Macy Neleski, DEFY, 27.28. 10, Austyn Atherton, DEFY, 27.56. 11, Fasika West, PYPB, 29.70. 12, Lilah Ryan, LRSC, 31.78. 13, Molly O’Dwyer, PBAY, 32.48. 14, Lydia DalPra, SYT, 36.15. 15, Lauren Lamb, LRSC, 37.31. 16, Zoe Blackman, TCST, 37.66.
25 Yard Freestyle: 1, Gabrielle Williamson, TCST, 15.97. 2, Olivia Colaluca, LRSC, 16.12. 3, Ainsley Goodwin, BYB, 17.90. 4, Marguerite Worner, PBAY, 18.04. 5, Kiera Young, MDIY, 18.12. 6, Alison Adair, BYB, 18.60. 7, Eliza Levy, LRSC, 18.88. 8, Georgiana McCamish, KVY, 18.90. 9, Flynn Layton, PBAY, 19.09. 10, Cora Gates, PBAY, 19.28. 11, Natalie Haulk, BYB, 20.17. 12, Carissa Crowell, MMD, 20.21. 13, Lindy Danielson, CCSC, 20.76. 14, Emerson Dunbar, KVY, 20.85. 15, Kara Leclair, CCSC, 20.94. 16, Amelia Frumiento, TCST, 20.99.
100 Yard IM: 1, Bree Yarborough, MDIY, 1:42.45. 2, Beatrix Recoing-Tallen, BBYD, 1:45.61. 3, Luise Rueter, BYB, 1:47.36. 4, Kemy Cistone, MDIY, 1:49.19. 5, Kennedy Leavitt, TCST, 1:50.90. 6, Charlotte Beane, NYCY, 1:51.67. 7, Lucy Perry, NYCY, 1:52.40. 8, Ella O’Connell, MDIY, 1:54.02. 9, Olivia Craney, LRSC, 1:56.72. 10, Shelby Gray, BYB, 1:59.87. 11, Madeline Carrier, DEFY, 2:03.22. 12, Emerson Dunbar, KVY, 2:08.50. 13, Alison Adair, BYB, 2:13.88. 14, Olivia Sawyer, TCST, 2:15.98. 15, Lilah Ryan, LRSC, 2:18.13. 16, Claire Pordon, SYT, 2:19.14.
100 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Bangor (Ainsley Goodwin 8, Amalia Beaulieu 7, Margaret Robichaud 8, Natalie Haulk 8), 1:19.37. 2, Twin Cities (Gabrielle Williamson 8, Kennedy Leavitt 8, Isabel Leonardo 7, Delia Gosselin 8), 1:19.86. 3,Penobscot Bay (London Nicolet 8, Bea Bickham 7, Cora Gates 8, Flynn Layton 8), 1:20.77. 4, Kennebec Valley (Emerson Dunbar 8, Lydia McDoweel 7, Georgiana McCamish 8, Nora Kalbeck 8), 1:25.70. 5, MOUNT DESERT ISLAND YMCA ST (Melia Smith 8, Tia Tapley 7, Kemy Cistone 7, Olivia Bond 7), 1:26.83. 6, Long Reach (Willow Halpin 8, Elinor Riley 7, Lilah Ryan 7, Sophia Cunningham 8), 1:29.43. 7, Waldo County (McKinnley Keene 8, Sienna Sommer 8, Emelia Moitoso 7, Madelynnn Gundel 7), 1:30.43. 8, Canoe City (Kara Leclair 8, Alyse Sapiel 8, Jocelyn Casiano 8, Brigette Comeau 8), 1:35.25. 9, Casco Bay (Rosie Faunce 7, Charlotte Lachance 7, Cora Fleming 8, Elle Levesque 8), 1:36.35. 10, Twin Cities ‘B’ (Amelia Frumiento 7, Summer Hunt 8, Zoe Blackman 7, Kiana Roundy 8), 1:38.68. 11, Down East (Macy Neleski 6, Oakley Frey 7, Hadley Merrill 7, Ashlyn Atherton 6), 1:42.23. 12, Kennebec Valley ‘B’ (Millie Story 6, Elle Claude 8, Evie Claude 8, Sara Fournier 7), 1:43.15. 13, Portland (Fasika West 8, Lindy Glover 8, Moriah Gahima 7, Celeste Tillman 8), 1:43.78. 14, Mid-Maine (Belen Farnham 7, Grace Ireland 8, Carissa Crowell 8, Gracie Higgins 7), 1:45.09. 15, Canoe City ‘B’ (Sasmi Gamage 6, Elliana Labree 8, Callie Murray-Trefts 7, Alexi Shorette 6), 1:50.72.
