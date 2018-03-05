Susan Collins pushes for clearer airfare billing

J. Scott Applewhite | AP J. Scott Applewhite | AP

Maine Sen. Susan Collins is leading an effort to force the U.S. Department of Transportation to require that airline fares be clear and understandable to consumers.

“I’m not trying to dictate what airlines can charge, or what services they can charge for,” the Republican said in an interview. “But I do believe there should be complete transparency.”

Collins wants a provision added to the federal transportation requiring that rules be adopted to make sure that fares are presented in a way that is understandable, clearly explaining all additional charges for baggage, itinerary changes and other variables.

“For example, there’s one airline that has prices that they advertise that seem very low, but then it turns out you have to pay more to actually get a seat, as if you could possibly stand during the flight,” she said.

