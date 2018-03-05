Bucksport High student charged with school threat

Photo courtesy of Hancock County Jail Photo courtesy of Hancock County Jail

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • March 5, 2018 4:07 pm

Updated: March 5, 2018 4:30 pm

A Bucksport High School student has been charged with threatening violence at school and a weapon was taken from his home, police said Monday.

Nathan Tapley, 18, of Bucksport was charged on Friday afternoon with terrorizing after police received word of the threat, Bucksport Police Chief Sean Geagan said.

Geagan declined to discuss the exact nature of the threat or how investigators linked Tapley to it.

Tapley, whom Geagan believed is a senior, was not in school that day. Police received word of the threat at 8:30 a.m., and police detained Tapley at his home at 9:20 a.m, Geagan said.

Tapley paid a $3,000 bail and is due at Hancock County Superior Court in Ellsworth on April 17, a court official said.

As part of his bail conditions Tapley cannot possess weapons, including firearms, must submit to searches of his person, vehicle and home and cannot have direct contact with the school district’s property, a court official said.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.