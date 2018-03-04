Northeastern University edges UMaine in women’s Hockey East semifinal

March 4, 2018 9:18 pm

The University of Maine women’s hockey team’s remarkable turnaround season came to an end on Saturday afternoon as the Northeastern University Huskies rallied to oust the Black Bears 2-1 in their Hockey East semifinal at NU’s Matthews Arena in Boston.

Matti Hartman’s goal 5:27 into the third period snapped a 1-1 tie and freshman goalie Aerin Frankel made 15 of her 24 saves in the third period to preserve the win.

UMaine, which had gone 42-108-15 in the previous five seasons, wound up 19-14-5.

Northeastern improved to 18-16-3 before winning the Hockey East title on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over UConn, which had upset top seed Boston College 4-2 on Saturday.

Daria Tereshkina had opened the scoring for the Black Bears 3:06 into the game but Veronika Pettey tied it up with 11 seconds remaining in the first period.

Hartman decided it by flipping home a rebound after UMaine goalie Carly Jackson had made a pair of back-to-back saves off McKenna Brand.

The Black Bears had 11 shots in a four-minute span late in the game thanks to a 6-on-4 power play with Jackson pulled in favor of the extra attacker. But Frankel denied the Black Bears.

Tereza Vanisova set up Tereshkina’s goal by dashing down the ice and slipping the puck over to her. The unattended Tereshkina swept the puck into the open net.

Pettey tied it 10 seconds after she emerged from the penalty box as she took a pass from Andrea Renner and beat Jackson from the right side.

Jackson wound up with 25 saves.