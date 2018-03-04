High school basketball state championship summaries

Updated:
GIRLS
Class B
WINSLOW 43, LAKE REGION 29
Lake Region (16-5)
Harriman 1-1 0-0 2, Russo 0-0 0-0 0, Bonenfant 1-4 0-0 3, Shanks 0-4 0-2 0, Hancock 2-12 1-4 5, True 4-16 4-5 12, Jakobs 2-9 3-4 7, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0, A. Sturk 0-0 0-0 0, Weese 0-1 0-0 0 Totals 10-47 8-15 29
Winslow (18-5)
Gagnon 1-1 0-0 2, Guimond 0-0 3-4 3, Clukey 3-6 0-2 8, Trask 1-2 0-0 2, M. Roy 1-2 0-0 3, Petrovic 0-0 0-0 0, Ward 2-7 7-8 12, B. Littlefield 0-0 2-4 2, Bernard 2-4 0-2 4, W. Littlefield 0-0 6-11 6 Totals 10-22 18-31 43
Lake Region 6 11 16 29
Winslow 9 20 28 43
3-pt. goals — Lake Region (1-18): Bonenfant 0-1, Shanks 0-3, Hancock 0-6, True 0-5, Jakobs 0-1; Winslow (4-11): Clukey 2-5, Trask 0-1, M. Roy 1-2, Ward 1-2, Bernard 0-1
Class C
Monmouth Academy 56, Houlton 50
Houlton (21-1)
Ewings 1-8 3-4 5, Bouchard 15-29 4-4 35, Solomon 0-2 3-4 3, Brown, Worthley 3-4 0-0 7, Buzzeo, Flewelling 0-3 0-0 0; Totals: 19-46 10-12 50.
Monmouth Academy (20-1)
Day 4-7 2-2 14, Fletcher 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 1-3 0-4 2, Anderson 2-6 2-4 8, Allen 7-11 0-1 15, Ferland 2-5 1-2 6, Butterfield 2-2 0-0 4, Clough 2-4 1-2 5; Totals: 21-39 6-15 56.
Houlton 9 21 40 50
Monmouth 22 33 51 56
3-pt. goals — Houlton (2-for-7): Bouchard 1-3, Worthley 1-1, Flewelling 0-3; Monmouth Academy (8 for 15): Day 4-7, Johnson 0-1, Anderson 2-2, Allen 1-1, Ferland 1-4.
Class D
Southern Aroostook 54, Vinalhaven 37
Southern Aroostook (20-2)
Vose, Vining 5-18 0-3 10, Porter 1-9 0-0 3, K. Daggett 6-11 0-2 12, G. Brewer, H. Landry, S.Brewer 6-8 0-4 12, Slauenwhite 2-4 0-0 6, Nadeau, Mathers 4-12 2-2 11, B. Daggett, Skinner, Cummings 0-1 0-0 0, Botting; Totals: 24-63 2-7 54.
Vinalhaven (21-1)
Newton, Littlefield 2-7 4-4 8, Dennison 0-3 0-0 0, Shane 1-2 0-1 2, Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Lazaro, Doughty 3-10 0-0 6, Davis-Oakes 7-19 3-3 17, Grant 1-1 0-0 2, Bickford 1-5 0-3 2; Totals: 15-48 7-10 37.
SACS 18 27 35 54
Vinalhaven 16 24 33 37
3-pt. goals — SACS (4-for-10): Vining 0-1, Porter 1-3, Slauenwhite 2-4, Mathers 1-2; Vinalhaven (0-for-7): Littlefield 0-1, Dennison 0-3, Shane 0-1, Doughty 0-2.
BOYS
Class B
HERMON 55, WELLS 34
Wells (15-7)
Dufort, Saulnier, Sherburne 6-1-13, Whitney, Chandler, Ouellette 0-1-1, Corey, Harris, Wang, Cousins 4-2-10, Tufts, Bridge 4-2-10, Leighton; Totals: 14-6-34
Hermon (22-0)
Godfrey 9-3-21, Johnson, Michaud, T. Hawes 0-1-1, C. Hawes 5-0-11, Marseille 1-3-5, Varney 5-0-10, Bishop, Trask 2-2-7, Bergeron, Leighton, Reed, Patten, Gogan, Tubbs; Totals: 22-9-55
Wells 10 17 27 34
Hermon 19 32 40 55
3-pt. goals — C. Hawes, Trask
Class C
GEORGE STEVENS 64, HALL-DALE 59
George Stevens (21-1)
Cole, C. Mattson 0-2 0-0 0, Wardwell 2-3 0-0 4, Schildroth 8-22 6-6 27, Szwez, M. Mattson 4-7 2-2 10, Dannenberg 2-3 0-1 5, Zentz 2-4 0-0 4, Simmons 6-11 2-2 14; Totals: 24-52 10-11 64
Hall-Dale (20-2)
Nadeau 2-6 0-0 6, T. Nadeau 1-7 0-0 3, Stebbins, Byron 3-7 2-3 9, Jackman 7-10 0-0 14, Boyer 0-3 2-2 2, Abbott 9-16 2-2 22, Dupont 1-3 0-0 3; Totals: 23-52 6-7 59
George Stevens 19 29 48 64
Hall-Dale 16 27 38 59
3-pt. goals — George Stevens (6-17): Schildroth 5-13, Dannenberg 1-2, C. Mattson 0-2; Hall-Dale (7-22): Abbott 2-4, J. Nadeau 2-6, Dupont 1-1, Byron 1-2, T. Nadeau 1-7, Boyer 0-2
Class D
GREENVILLE 47, WOODLAND 46
Woodland (18-4)
Miller 1-2 0-0 2, Plissey 1-8 0-0 3, Hayward 5-14 1-2 13, Phelps 3-7 2-7 8, Gardner 3-6 0-0 7, Worden 4-12 2-3 10, Morrison 1-2 0-0 3; Totals: 18-51 5-12 46
Greenville (20-2)
Caiazzo 1-2 0-0 2, Pratt 1-4 0-0 2, Foley 4-11 4-5 14, Bjork 4-5 0-0 12, Bilodeau, DiAngelo 1-5 0-0 2, Boone 7-14 1-3 15; Totals: 18-41 5-8 47
Woodland 8 16 29 46
Greenville 13 22 36 47
3-pt. goals — Woodland (5-18): Hayward 2-5, Morrison 1-2, Gardner 1-3, Plissey 1-6, Phelps 0-2 ; Greenville (6-16): Bjork 4-5, Foley 2-7, Boone 0-1, DiAngelo 0-3
Comments