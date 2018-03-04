Nation
March 04, 2018
Police identify man who killed himself outside the White House

Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP
Law enforcement officers gather in front of the White House in Washington, after the area was closed to pedestrian traffic, March 3, 2018. Authorities said a man shot himself to death outside the White House midday.
Faiz Siddiqui, The Washington Post

WASHINGTON — Police have identified the man who fatally shot himself outside the White House on Saturday as a 26-year-old Alabama resident.

Cameron Ross Burgess of Maylene, Alabama, approached the White House’s north fence line about 11:46 a.m., pulled out a handgun and fired several shots — none of which were directed at the White House, D.C. police said Sunday.

Burgess was standing before a crowd of more than 100 people when he shot himself, according to witnesses. After pulling the gun, those in the crowd reported, he fell to the ground as onlookers fled.

A police spokeswoman explained the department does not typically announce the identities of suicide victims, but Saturday’s case was an exception because of the public nature of the shooting.

Burgess’s remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, D.C. police said.

