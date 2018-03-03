What you need to know about the 2018 Maine political party caucuses

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

By Christopher Cousins , BDN Staff • March 3, 2018 1:00 am

Maine’s political caucus process is underway with Democrats concentrating their events on Sunday and a schedule of Republican meetings already in progress. But don’t expect hundreds of people lining up or wall-to-wall news coverage of results.

That was the scene in 2008 and 2016 when the major parties were nominating presidential candidates and caucus sites across Maine were swamped with crowds of voters.

That particular swamp is drained this year, and “crowds” will be too strong a word for what might play out this weekend in some towns and cities across Maine. The only significant business being accomplished at this year’s caucuses is choosing delegates for the state political conventions, which will occur in May.

Here’s some tidbits if you’re interested in what’s going on:

Democrats

Caucuses are happening Sunday in towns and cities all over Maine. These events usually involve discussions about various policy issues and often, visits from Democratic candidates running for office. Many may be collecting signatures for ballot access or $5 donations to qualify for Maine Clean Election Act funding. To find out more about what’s happening in your town, click here.

Republicans

Republicans have been conducting caucuses at the town and county levels since January and will conclude this month. Like their Democratic counterparts, the Republican events typically feature policy discussions and visits from candidates and other officials. There are numerous GOP caucuses scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, which you can see by clickin g here.

Other parties

They’re both underway. To view the Maine Libertarian Party’s caucus schedule, click here, and for the Maine Green Independent Party’s schedule, click here.

Independents

No caucuses for you! You need to be in a political party to have a party caucus. But don’t let that stop you from having a caucus party, which is different.

