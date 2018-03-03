Storm knocks out power, causes coastal flood concerns in Maine

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • March 3, 2018 11:49 am

An offshore storm that whipped up fierce winds Friday in southern Maine and in southern New England knocked out power to thousands of Mainers.

Most of those affected were Central Maine Power customers in southern and midcoast Maine. As of late Saturday morning, CMP had more than 6,100 customers without electricity, of which more than 4,000 were in Cumberland County.

Emera Maine reported it had more than 700 customers without power late Saturday morning, the vast majority of them in Bangor and abutting towns.

Peak monthly tides have aggravated the damaging effects of the storm surge. The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for New Hampshire and Cumberland and York counties in Maine that is due to expire at 2 p.m. Saturday. A coastal flooding advisory was issued for the rest of the Maine coast is due to expire at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“High water may have difficulty receding, especially around Hampton [New Hampshire], as northeasterly winds keep the water piled up,” the weather service wrote in the warning. “In addition to coastal flooding, long period swell over the course of several tide cycles will lead to significant splash-over and coastal erosion.”

A rapid decrease in atmospheric pressure as the offshore storm passed the East Coast on Friday resulted in a meteorological phenomenon known as bombogenesis, classifying the storm as a “bomb cyclone.”

It caused severe damage in mid-Atlantic states and in southern New England. As many as half a dozen people are believed to have been killed, primarily by trees or heavy limbs falling to the ground, and nearly two million people were estimated to have lost power.

No deaths from the storm have been reported in Maine.

In southern Maine, a front-end loader was used to rescue a mother and child trapped in a stalled van in flood waters in Wells, according to The Associated Press.

WGME reported Friday that the winds and waves had caused the foundation of a beachfront home in Saco near Camp Ellis to partially collapse.

