Maine mill worker dies in workplace accident

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By CBS 13 • March 3, 2018 2:26 pm

DIXFIELD, Maine — A worker at the JD Irving sawmill in Dixfield died Saturday morning in a workplace accident, company officials said.

In a statement, the company said the accident happened during maintenance on a log yard crane outside of the mill.

The employee had worked at the mill since 2013. The worker’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss of our friend and coworker” Jerome Pelletier, Vice President of Sawmills for Irving Forest Products in Maine, said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

The accident has been reported to local authorities. The company is cooperating with their investigation while conducting one of its own.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.