Police identify woman’s body found in trunk of car at Maine dealership

March 3, 2018 4:29 pm

Updated: March 3, 2018 4:45 pm

Maine State Police on Saturday identified the body found Friday in the trunk of a car as Jenna French, 30, of Pittsfield.

French was last seen on Tuesday, and her grandmother reported her missing on Thursday, according to a release from Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Investigators report no signs of foul play, but they await further results from a medical examiner’s autopsy to determine the cause of French’s death.

A mechanic found her body in the trunk of a Chevrolet Malibu that had been towed from a Walmart in Palmyra to the Varney auto dealership in Pittsfield.

No further information about French or the incident was available Saturday afternoon.

