March 03, 2018
Police identify woman’s body found in trunk of car at Maine dealership

Google Maps | BDN
Location of Varney's Chevrolet on Somerset Avenue in Pittsfield, where a body was reportedly found in a trunk on Friday, March 2, 2018.

Updated:

Maine State Police on Saturday identified the body found Friday in the trunk of a car as Jenna French, 30, of Pittsfield.

French was last seen on Tuesday, and her grandmother reported her missing on Thursday, according to a release from Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

[Woman’s body found in trunk of car at Maine dealership]

Investigators report no signs of foul play, but they await further results from a medical examiner’s autopsy to determine the cause of French’s death.

A mechanic found her body in the trunk of a Chevrolet Malibu that had been towed from a Walmart in Palmyra to the Varney auto dealership in Pittsfield.

No further information about French or the incident was available Saturday afternoon.

Comments

