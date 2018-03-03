New England
March 03, 2018
New England

Man charged in stabbing of Maine medical student sent to psychiatric hospital

Faith Ninivaggi/The Boston Herald via AP, | BDN
In this Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, file photo, Jeffrey Yao is brought into Woburn District Court in Woburn, Mass. Yao, accused of stabbing a woman to death inside a Massachusetts public library, has been sent to a maximum security psychiatric hospital.
The Associated Press
Updated:

BOSTON — The man accused of stabbing a woman to death inside a Massachusetts public library has been sent to a maximum security psychiatric hospital.

Defense Attorney J.W. Carney tells The Boston Globe that 23-year-old Jeffrey Yao was transferred to Bridgewater State Hospital after officials from the Middlesex Sherriff’s Office told a judge he was too mentally ill to remain in jail.

[Maine college student fatally stabbed in library reading room]

Yao has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of 22-year-old Deane Kenny Stryker. Authorities say he stabbed Stryker 20 times with a hunting knife at the Winchester Public Library on Saturday in what prosecutors have called an unprovoked attack.

Carney praised the sheriff’s office for recognizing that Yao is “not appropriate for a jail, but rather a maximum security psychiatric hospital.”

