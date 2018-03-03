Man apparently shoots himself near White House, Secret Service says
WASHINGTON – A man apparently shot himself along the north fence line of the White House midday Saturday, according to the Secret Service, which also said he was being treated for the wound.
No one else was injured, although there were reports that people at the White House sheltered in place. President Donald Trump was at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida at the time of the shooting.
“We’re aware of the incident. The president has been briefed,” a White House spokeswoman said in a statement.
