‘Something has got to change’: Grief, anger felt at vigil for Marissa Kennedy

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • March 3, 2018 7:52 pm

Updated: March 3, 2018 8:20 pm

Feelings of grief, shock and anger were voiced by the more than 150 people gathered in Belfast’s Post Office Square to remember the life of Marissa Kennedy, the 10-year-old girl who was found dead on Feb. 25, allegedly beaten to death by her mother and stepfather in their Stockton Springs condominium.

The candlelight vigil was the first of three, with a second planned for 6 p.m. Sunday outside the Stockton Springs town office, and a third set for 5 p.m. Monday at Cascade Park in Bangor. It was a chance for community members to come together to grieve and process the girl’s tragic death, which has roiled tight-knit Waldo County over the past week.

Marissa’s aunt and uncle, Fran and Michael Kennedy, arrived just as the vigil began. They drove eight hours from their home in Hamden, Connecticut, to attend the gathering.

With a shaking voice, Fran Kennedy said that they were blindsided by the news about Marissa’s tragic death — and that their niece was loved, deeply, by her family.

“She does have a loving family, she really does. Her grandparents love her so much,” she said. “It wasn’t her choice. They took her from the family. She fell through the cracks. We just have to pray that she’s looking down on us and that’s she in no more pain.”

Rose Grant, a Belfast resident who formerly worked as a counselor for an organization that she declined to identify, said she encountered Marissa in her previous job, and knew she came from an unhappy home — but did not know how bad it really was.

“I knew she had a tough life. I didn’t know how bad it was,” said Grant. “She was a beautiful child. She didn’t deserve this. Nobody does.”

Stockton Springs resident Patti Beaton and her daughter, Belfast resident Alicia Beaton, helped organize the vigil. After handing out candles and blue ribbons symbolizing the fight against child abuse, Patti Beaton said that as soon as she heard what happened, she immediately imagined her own granddaughter going through such pain.

“That could be my granddaughter. I live eight minutes away from where they lived,” said Beaton. “You hear about things like this happening in other places, but when it happens here, you just can’t believe it… how could this happen? She was failed by too many people.”

Debbie Patten of Searsmont was there with her granddaughter, and echoed the sense that Marissa, a once lively young girl, was failed by the organizations in place in Maine to help abused children.

“So many people tried to help her. So many people tried to do the right thing. And she was just let down, over and over again,” said Patten. “Thank God she doesn’t have to endure the pain anymore.”

Though most of the vigil was spent simply honoring Marissa’s life, there was also a palpable sense among the crowd of anger and frustration, at a death that seemed so preventable.

“Think about all the children we don’t know about, going through the same kind of thing,” said Vi Noyes, a Belfast resident. “You have to speak up. You have to say something.”

“Something has got to change in the system,” said Patti Beaton. “Something has got to change.”

