Bowdoin women roll past Husson in NCAA Tourney first-round game

March 2, 2018 9:37 pm

Updated: March 2, 2018 10:34 pm

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College women’s basketball earned a 94-32 victory over Husson in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Division III Tournament on Friday evening in Morrell Gymnasium.

The Polar Bears (25-2) will host Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham in the second round on Saturday night at 7:00pm. Husson ends its season with a record of 19-10.

Bowdoin came out hot as they went on an 18-0 run in the first quarter, gaining a quick 24-8 lead in the first.

Bowdoin did their damage on the offensive glass, grabbing nine first quarter offensive rebounds and scoring 14 second-chance points.

The Polar Bears capitalized on seven Husson turnovers, scoring 10 points from the Eagles mishaps in the first period.

Bowdoin’s Taylor Choate was the game-high scorer with 14 points, while also adding four rebounds and three assists.

Kenzie Worcester was the high scorer for Husson with 13 points, adding five rebounds. With the 13 points, Worcester finishes the season with the second most points scored in a single-season in program history with 539.

The Polar Bears had three players score double figures, including Kate Kerrigan and Annie Maher, who had 10 points each.

St. Joseph’s 61, UMass Boston 56

At Amherst, Mass., Saint Joseph’s College (28-1) erased a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat UMass Boston (25-4) in the first found of the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament at Amherst College’s LeFrak Gymnasium.

With their first-ever NCAA Tournament victory, Saint Joseph’s advances to the second round and will face the winner of the Amherst/Becker College first-round matchup on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Trailing 38-25 at intermission, the Monks opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run, as a Hannah Marks (Waldoboro, Maine) three-pointer closed out the surge with a three-pointer to cut her team’s deficit to 40-36 with 5:46 left in the penultimate period.

The UMass Boston Beacons maintained a lead of six or fewer points until the 3:32 mark of the fourth frame when senior forward Regan McFerran made a free throw to provide the Monks with their first lead, 51-50, since early in the first quarter. That foul shot sparked a 14-2 outburst, which was capped by a Julia Champagne 3-pointer, lifting the Monks to a 58-52 lead with 34 seconds remaining.

Champagne paced the Monks with 16 points off a 9 for 10 free-throw shooting performance and added six rebounds and three steals Hannah Marks added 12 points and five rebounds. Junior guard Kelsi McNamara (West Newbury, Mass.) scored 10 points with seven assists, six rebounds, and three steals

Shania Osborne sparked the Beacons with 16 points and Joie Grassi added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

UMaine coach honored

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — University of Maine women’s head hockey coach Richard Reichenbach was named the Hockey East Coach of the Year, as announced by the league on Friday evening at the Championship and Awards Banquet.

Three Black Bears were also nominated to the Hockey East All-Star Teams. Junior defender Alyson Matteau and sophomore forward Tereza Vanisova were both selected to the Hockey East Second Team and sophomore goaltender Carly Jackson was named an honorable mention.

Richard Reichenbach is the first Maine women’s hockey coach to be honored with this achievement by the WHEA as he leads his team to the Hockey East Semifinals, posting a winning season with an overall record of 19-13-5 and conference record of 11-9-4. His team finished as the No.3-seed in the league advancing into the semifinals ranked No.10 in nation as voted by the USCHO poll.

The Black Bears were nationally ranked in the top 10 six weeks this season while making school history as the winningest team in program history.

Reichenbach is in his fifth full season as head coach of the Maine women’s hockey team and eighth year overall at Maine. Beginning in the 2010-11 season, Reichenbach served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Black Bears before taking over as co-head coach during the 2013-14 season. He owns a career record of 56-97-16.