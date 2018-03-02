Third suspect in Millinocket murder arrested in Alabama

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • March 2, 2018 6:53 pm

Updated: March 2, 2018 7:07 pm

An East Millinocket man wanted in connection with a December homicide and shooting in Millinocket is in police custody.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed on Friday that Tony Locklear, 43, of East Millinocket, was arrested in Alabama.

Further details were not immediately available.

Wayne Lapierre, 59, and his wife, Diem Lapierre, 33, were attacked in their Millinocket home on Dec. 19. Wayne Lapierre died of bullet wounds three days later in a Bangor hospital but his wife survived her injuries, McCausland has said.

Locklear, his 21-year-old daughter Alexis Locklear and Christopher Murray, 38, of Red Springs, North Carolina, were indicted Wednesday by a Penobscot County grand jury in connection with the attack. Alexis Locklear was arrested Thursday by U.S. marshals in Maxton, North Carolina.

Tony Locklear has also been charged with murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection to the slaying of Braxton Chavis Jr., which took place on Dec. 4 in Maxton, North Carolina, according to North Carolina media.

The Locklears face extradition to Maine. It was unclear on Friday when that would happen.

Murray is being held at Penobscot County Jail. Murray’s lawyer has said that Murray was not the shooter.

“This is apparently a case where they got the wrong guy,” defense attorney David Bate of Bangor said of his client.

BDN Writers Callie Ferguson and Judy Harrison contributed to this report.

